The Lynchburg Hillcats have launched a new program called Community Champions, which aims to give back to the community and build relationships with local nonprofits. The program was developed by Hagen Allred, a senior account executive with the Lynchburg Hillcats, who began working on the initiative last year as an intern.

The program allows nonprofit organizations to raise money throughout the 2023 season by selling baseball tickets.

The Community Champions program is a fundraising initiative that invites local nonprofits to sign up for the program and set up a fundraiser with the Hillcats. More than 65 nonprofits already have signed up for the program, and the initiative is split into two seasons running from April to June and July to September. The nonprofits are able to set up a fundraiser during one of the Hillcats games, and customized flyers and QR codes created for each nonprofit allow them to promote a fundraiser on social media.

“The goal is to really get out in the community more because we build those relationships and then these nonprofits can build relationships with other people and it doesn’t cost them anything, it’s completely free to do,” he said.

Allred said each nonprofit receives 50% of the ticket sales generated through its fundraiser, with a minimum requirement of tickets sold not mandatory. The aim of the program is not only to raise money for local nonprofits, but also to build relationships between the Hillcats and the community.

The Hillcats provides nonprofits with a custom URL link that will direct supporters to a webpage that offers special $8 general admission tickets valid for a game of the nonprofit’s choosing. For each ticket purchased, the nonprofit receives 50% of the proceeds.

“There’s so many nonprofits here. And we’re the only minor league sport here and so that draws a lot of attention. And we’re a family organization and the whole Lynchburg community is our family. That’s the way our whole staff sees it,” Allred said.

Allred is encouraging schools, churches and other community organizations to get involved with the program, and he is happy to work with them to set up fundraisers. The Hillcats hope that the program will continue to grow and provide opportunities for nonprofits to engage with the community and build relationships.

“If we can just get these nonprofits out on the concourse, they’re gonna get attraction because they’re talkers, they’re going to talk, they’re going to meet people, they’re going to build relationships,” he said.

Allison Jordan with local nonprofit, IRON Lives, has worked with the Hillcats through IRON Lives, Lynchburg Area Youth Sports initiative (LAYSi) and a collaborative partnership called “Show Up Amherst.”

“Their Community Champions program provides a much-appreciated spotlight on area nonprofit organizations,” she said. “The Community Champions nights at the Hillcats games allow area organizations to fundraise and fellowship with very few hassles of traditional event planning. I appreciate what Rox Cruz and Hagen Allred have done to make this a really user-friendly process.”

In the spring, the Hillcats held a mixer for nonprofits with more than 100 people there.

“We met a lot of good people there and actually had some signups that day for the program,” Allread said.

He added the stadium also offers the Devils Backbone Taproom for nonprofits to use for meeting space and mixers.