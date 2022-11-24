Holiday mini-market to be held at Lynchburg pop-up shop

Scratch Pasta and The Flour District will hold a Christmas gift mini-market from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at their pop-up shop at 2300 Bedford Ave.

The event will have Slice Versa making wood-fired pizzas, JBird Supply selling coffee, someone shucking oysters as well as other vendors selling holiday gift items.

The businesses will be neighbors once they move into their permanent brick and mortar space at 2204 Bedford Ave. in March, said Stephanie Fees, owner of Scratch Pasta.

Scratch Pasta and The Flour District will be open at the pop-up shop every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. although Maria Niechwiadowicz, owner of The Flour District is usually sold out by noon, Fees said.

The bakery sells croissants, brioche pastries, muffins, cookies, tarts and quiches while Fees sells homemade pasta and pasta sauces.

They’re filling up a fridge to sell different sauces, salad dressings and local eggs, tomatoes and pimento cheese as well as other grab-n-go items.

The shop also sells vintage cookware, spices from Stone Spice Company from Lynchburg and candles from Knapp Essentials in Forest as well as desserts and crackers.

“We’re starting where you can come in and kind of assemble your own gift basket and we'll wrap it for you,” Fees said. “This is a great gift if you want to create a local Virginia or Lynchburg source for friends and family.”