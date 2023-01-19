 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HomeGoods opens at the mall

River Ridge Mall

River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Friday, March 11, 2022.

HomeGoods opened at River Ridge today.

River Ridge mall welcomed the addition of the home décor retailer, which is located in the West End next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

According to a news release, the national chain sells a variety of home décor items, including pillows, towels, rugs, dishes, and cutlery as well as pet items.

“HomeGoods is a phenomenal addition to our growing family here at River Ridge,” Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge said in the release. “We know that our customers will love the variety and exceptional offerings that the retailer provides.”

The closest HomeGoods to Lynchburg previously was in Roanoke. 

HomeGoods is the most recent retailer to open at River Ridge during its redevelopment.

According to the release, one of the main goals of the redevelopment since construction began has been to bring “first to market" national retailers.

 

