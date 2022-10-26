Hometown Finds, a clothing retailer, opens in Forest

A new seller of women’s and children’s clothing along with accessories and home décor has set up shop off U.S. 221 in Forest.

“The whole story behind Hometown Finds is that I wanted a store that would support the many talented artisans all over the U.S. and the talent that is right here in your own hometown,” said Dayla Soward, owner of Hometown Finds.

The business carries a variety of women’s clothing including plus-size and children’s clothing, home décor and accessories.

It began online in 2021 selling holiday boxes with handmade items from vendors such as T-shirts, tumblers, home décor and candles.

A few months ago, Soward opened her business inside the Southern Belle Co. location in Forest at 1040 Gables Drive, Suite 101.

Soward already is working on expanding into a new location.

“I have always dreamed of opening my own boutique ever since my first job at a little consignment shop called Salvaged,” she said.

She said she always has worked in retail, managing multiple locations.

“If it wasn’t for my loving and supportive family, I don’t think this dream would have been a possibility,” she said. “I attempted many times to start my business, but life seemed to get in the way and take priority.”

Hometown Finds is hosting events in the store, looking for new crafters and new ways to give back to the community, Soward said.

“I believe that a community that supports each other, thrives together. When shopping with us, you aren’t supporting a large corporation, you are supporting families in your own community,” she said.

— Rachael Smith