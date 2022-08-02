Horizon awarded nearly $2M for homeless program for adolescents, young adults

Lynchburg-based Horizon Behavioral Health has been awarded nearly $2 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to implement a program for homeless adolescents and young adults ages 18 through 25.

"This program, and others like it, will be paramount to changing the narrative of the 20,443 public school students in Virginia who experienced homelessness over the course of the 2018-2019 school year, as reported to the U.S. Department of Education (USICH)," according to a news release.

The SAMHSA Grant to Benefit Homeless Individuals, totaling $1,991,554, will be used to provide outreach and engagement, screening and same-day assessment, treatment, case management, peer recovery support, and location of permanent housing, among other specialty services.

To be eligible for the program, an adolescent must have a mental health diagnosis, substance use disorder, or a co-occurring diagnosis, be homeless or at a high risk of becoming homeless, and reside in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, or the city of Lynchburg.

“The goal is to eliminate homelessness by linking individuals in need to permanent stable housing in addition to providing wraparound services and support to meet the varied needs of persons experiencing marginal housing or homelessness," Jennifer Smith Ramey, program manager at Horizon, said in the news release.

The grant will support five positions: a program director, case manager, peer, housing specialist, and an administrative position.

Program implementation is slated to begin in September with a goal of reaching 245 transitional age youths over a period of five years, the release stated.