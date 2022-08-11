Horizon offering yard signs to encourage positive messages of hope

With an increase in teenage sadness and hopelessness, Horizon Behavioral Health is investing in the future growth and wellbeing of residents in Central Virginia by emphasizing the importance of positive messaging as a resiliency factor for building safe, happy, and healthy communities.

“The science behind resiliency shows us that messages of hope and trusted support systems are equally impactful for all ages, across all neighborhoods, and all people,” Januwaa Davis, Prevention Program Manager at Horizon said in a news release. “In the face of an ever-changing landscape at home, at school, and at play, our ability to respond to stress, everyday challenges, and unexpected setbacks are crucial in creating a nourishing environment where youth, adults, and families can thrive as they aspire to reach their goals.”

Horizon is offering yard signs to the community to encourage neighborhoods to build their resiliency with positive messages of hope. Yard signs will be made available at no cost to individuals residing in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, and the City of Lynchburg.

Yard Signs, free medication lock boxes, medication disposal bags, gun locks, and additional resiliency resources can be picked up at one of Horizon’s Wellness Centers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. according to the following schedule:

Monday, August 15, 2022 – Horizon Wellness Center at Amherst at 120 W. Commerce St.; Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Horizon Wellness Center at Bedford at 1409 Ole Dominion Blvd.; Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Horizon Wellness Center at Campbell at 37 Village Hwy.; Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Horizon Wellness Center at Appomattox at 226 Union Blvd.; Friday, August 19, 2022 – Horizon Wellness Treatment Center at 2225 Langhorne Rd.