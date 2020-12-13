In lieu of Christmas markets, local artisans gather at River Ridge mall pop-up shop

Local artisans who count on holiday fairs, festivals and farmers markets to connect with customers have turned to an unlikely source to get through their first — and hopefully last — pandemic Christmas: the local mall.
River Ridge mall is mostly known for its national chain stores, but lately it has welcomed in newer, small local stores, such as a Christmas pop-up store featuring crafters and artisans.
The store, Christmas at the Ridge, is a partnership between the Central Virginia Business Coalition and Something Else Boutique. It opened on Small Business Saturday and sold close to $5,000 that first weekend.
Megan Dunnavant, co-owner of the Blue Ribbon Pie Shop, said Christmas at the Ridge gives the small business an outlet to sell pies and bakery treats.
"We have been enjoying being a part of the Forest Farmers Market but that has decreased to once a month. Being able to sell our pies on a daily basis at the Christmas at the Ridge has been a huge benefit," she said. "It also is a great way to enjoy the holiday season despite the cancelation of other holiday gatherings."
The boutique and coalition reached out to artisans and crafters in the area who had their festivals cancelled. For many of them, those Christmas festivals and markets are their only source of income, Heather Alto, executive director of the Central Virginia Business Coalition, said.
“And so we thought, what a wonderful way to still be able to put that out there and let people support local and buy Christmas gifts from a store that is made up of all local artisans and crafters,” Alto said.
Support Local Journalism
The store has about 20 vendors offering jewelry, candles, refurbished furniture, home décor, and homemade pies.
Many of these vendors have struggled with closing their store during the pandemic and those who don’t even have a brick and mortar location, needed help in getting their business name marketed to the public.
“They were taking a huge loss to their income, so this was a great solution to help them sell items before the holidays,” she said.
Louise Dudley, general manager at the mall, said the store gives customers a unique shopping experience.
“We have received many favorable comments from the community,” she said. “Christmas at the Ridge has been a delightful addition for the holiday season.”
She said the mall provides local and regional businesses a variety of short and long term leasing options.
Alto said there are no long term plans for a storefront but Christmas at the Ridge might be returning next year.
The CVABC also has just launched its first online marketplace, Buylocalva.com, where local artisans, crafters, and even small businesses can have an online store.
“I want shoppers to realize that by purchasing items from Christmas at the Ridge they are supporting local families, local small businesses and keeping money in our community,” Alto said. “These artisans and crafters have worked so hard on their items and I have been so excited to see their faces when they have had to come back to restock because their items are selling.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.