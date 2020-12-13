In lieu of Christmas markets, local artisans gather at River Ridge mall pop-up shop

Local artisans who count on holiday fairs, festivals and farmers markets to connect with customers have turned to an unlikely source to get through their first — and hopefully last — pandemic Christmas: the local mall.

River Ridge mall is mostly known for its national chain stores, but lately it has welcomed in newer, small local stores, such as a Christmas pop-up store featuring crafters and artisans.

The store, Christmas at the Ridge, is a partnership between the Central Virginia Business Coalition and Something Else Boutique. It opened on Small Business Saturday and sold close to $5,000 that first weekend.

Megan Dunnavant, co-owner of the Blue Ribbon Pie Shop, said Christmas at the Ridge gives the small business an outlet to sell pies and bakery treats.

"We have been enjoying being a part of the Forest Farmers Market but that has decreased to once a month. Being able to sell our pies on a daily basis at the Christmas at the Ridge has been a huge benefit," she said. "It also is a great way to enjoy the holiday season despite the cancelation of other holiday gatherings."