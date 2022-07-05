 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Insomnia Cookies coming to Lynchburg this summer

  • 0
070622-lna-news-brief-cookie-p1

Located in a shopping center at 3920 Wards Road, near the new Market at Main, Insomnia Cookies is planned to open this summer.

 Rachael Smith

Insomnia Cookies, a cookie and ice-cream delivery and walk-in shop, is opening off Wards Road later this summer.

New signage at 3920 Wards Road, off the Atlanta Avenue traffic circle, states the business will be opening soon.

Insomnia Cookies has more than 100 locations and was established in 2003 by a college student at University of Pennsylvania, its website states.

The company's website advertises being able to deliver cookies "crazy late" — its Richmond location, for example, offers delivery hours until 1 a.m. on some days.

Locations are primarily near universities and colleges.

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation 101

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert