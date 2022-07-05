Insomnia Cookies coming to Lynchburg this summer

Insomnia Cookies, a cookie and ice-cream delivery and walk-in shop, is opening off Wards Road later this summer.

New signage at 3920 Wards Road, off the Atlanta Avenue traffic circle, states the business will be opening soon.

Insomnia Cookies has more than 100 locations and was established in 2003 by a college student at University of Pennsylvania, its website states.

The company's website advertises being able to deliver cookies "crazy late" — its Richmond location, for example, offers delivery hours until 1 a.m. on some days.

Locations are primarily near universities and colleges.

