JCPenney Beauty opened inside JCPenney at River Ridge mall on April 7 and offers a wide assortment of hair care, skincare and makeup products from classic to emerging brands.
Brands such as Urban Hydration, nail polishes by OPI, styling tools by Paul Mitchell and haircare products by Matrix will be sold in the beauty store.
There is a salon in JCPenney, but it is not located in the JCPenney Beauty section of the store.
- Rachael Smith
