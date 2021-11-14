Johnson Health Center hopes to reach new patients with mobile units

With a new mobile medical unit and a dental unit on the way, Johnson Health Center is hoping to play an important role in delivering critical services and assisting the local community during the coronavirus-related public health emergency.

The mobile medical unit arrived at Johnson Health Center at the end of August and mobile dental unit is expected to be delivered by the end of this month.

Taylor Cooke, associate director of patient engagement and outreach at JHC, said the goal of these units is to take services into communities that are underserved and may not have access to a health center or clinic.

The mobile unit, which Cooke said is similar to a utility van, has a restroom, lab station and exam room.

Due to not having enough staff at the center, the mobile unit is not up and running yet, she said, but she hopes it will be soon.

“So unfortunately right now we don't have enough staff to get out into of the community, so we're having to pull existing staff to run it,” she said. “And we're currently working to hire people to actually solely operate and work on the mobile unit.”

Right now, the unit has only been used for some COVID-19 testing within the clinic.