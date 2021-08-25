Kaine meets talks poverty, social programs with Lynchburg community leaders

U.S Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., visited The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg on Wednesday to hold a roundtable with local leaders to discuss federal support for youth development and alleviating child poverty.
He heard from Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Mark Sheehan about Lynchburg’s Kids First Collaborative, a local partnership to promote positive outcomes for students.
As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Kaine has pushed to include support for working families in a proposed $3.5 trillion budget plan and worked to include the expansion of the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan, which has resulted in monthly checks for millions of American families to help them pay for necessities such as food and housing, according to a news release from Kaine's office.
It is estimated that the expansion of the child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan will benefit 1.6 million children across Virginia, including 249,000 children who are currently in poverty, and will lift 85,000 Virginia children out of poverty, Kaine said.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly approved a budget resolution that paves the way for passing the major $3.5 trillion spending deal through a process known as reconciliation, which allows Democrats to move forward without Republication support. The Senate passed the same budget blueprint earlier this month.
Kaine said there will be a budget reconciliation bill likely in September or October, but he believes the Build Back Better bill has the capacity to do for children what Social Security did for seniors.
“I think it has that much promise in terms of what we're trying to do,” he said.
The Kids First Collaborative — made up of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, and Jubilee Family Development Center — aims to break down the cycle of poverty in the area by recruiting volunteers, pairing more young people with mentors and collaborating with each other to better use resources.
The group began seriously looking into starting the collaborative in fall 2019 and applied for an AmeriCorps VISTA grant, which has provided two federally paid employees who will work for all three organizations.
“We never would have had the capacity to do that without the VISTA grant, and we've all been fortunate with some federal dollars coming down the [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] Act dollars that helped us to stay open during the pandemic conserve essential workers, myself, Sterling and Ash offering us mentors," Sheehan said to Kaine on Wednesday, referring to Jubilee Family Development Center Executive Director Sterling Wilder and Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Ash Gorman.
"So it's been a very, very good collaboration, thus far, and we very much appreciate you coming down and talking to the fine people that are here."
Kaine said Social Security was basically about trying to make sure people could have a dignified retirement and not just immediately descend into poverty.
“The poverty rate for seniors, and Social Security built out over time, but the poverty rate for seniors today, it's about 10%. That's still too high and I wish it was lower than that, but to go from 50% to 10%, Social Security is really sort of the key to making that happen,” he said. “We've never really done that in a focused way around children.”
The youth poverty rate in the United States is twice what the adult poverty rate is, Kaine said.
“And so, coming out of this horrible pandemic that has, you know, hurt people's health and hurt people's economic circumstance and exposed what we've known to be true about things like racial disparities, they were true before the pandemic, but who's getting the [virus], who's dying of the pandemic, who's losing jobs because of the pandemic — we're seeing these disparities made even more manifest, and particularly with respect to kids.”
Kaine said the $3.5 trillion bill will have immigration, climate and job-related components to it, but at the core of it will be health and education investments.
Lynchburg Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema said the city, like many across the country, is seeing an increase in violent crime and both the perpetrators and victims are becoming younger.
“So it's critical we get to these young men and young women long before they get an opportunity to be taken out by the streets,” he said.
He told Kaine he hopes part of the bill is to get job training for adults because many of the children struggling do not have parents at home.
“And that's what they need, they need positive role models, which a lot of these folks in this room, kind of wrap their services around to make sure we're doing that for them to be successful,” he said.
Kaine said three quarters of the bill is focused on child care, pre-K and community college but the other quarter has a heavy investment on workforce development.
Kaine said he is working to phase in universal pre-kindergarten that is a mixed delivery not only for public schools but the private pre-K providers as well. Universal preschool is a movement to use public funding to ensure high-quality preschool is available to all families.
Crystal Edwards, superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, said she was in support of universal pre-K but added schools would not have been able to make it through the last year and this year without community partners who served children during the pandemic.
Through CARES funding, LCS was able to make sure every child was fed and making sure primary needs were met. Devices were bought for all kids in 2nd through 12th grades.
It was also able to get additional staff to help out with teaching and training.
“We want to keep schools open; everybody wear your mask so we can keep schools open,” she said. “We want to make sure that we do right by our children, and just take them where they are and grow them and soar them to the next level.”
Kaine added the United States is one of the few developed countries with no mandated paid child and family leave, and that could be incorporated in the bill as well as possible free community college.
“So we're going to try to do all of that, and we're going to try to pay for it too,” Kaine said. “I think there's going to be a lot of opportunities for us to do really dramatic work and this may be the single most important thing I've ever worked on.”