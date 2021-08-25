Kaine meets talks poverty, social programs with Lynchburg community leaders

Lynchburg Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema said the city, like many across the country, is seeing an increase in violent crime and both the perpetrators and victims are becoming younger.

“So it's critical we get to these young men and young women long before they get an opportunity to be taken out by the streets,” he said.

He told Kaine he hopes part of the bill is to get job training for adults because many of the children struggling do not have parents at home.

“And that's what they need, they need positive role models, which a lot of these folks in this room, kind of wrap their services around to make sure we're doing that for them to be successful,” he said.

Kaine said three quarters of the bill is focused on child care, pre-K and community college but the other quarter has a heavy investment on workforce development.

Kaine said he is working to phase in universal pre-kindergarten that is a mixed delivery not only for public schools but the private pre-K providers as well. Universal preschool is a movement to use public funding to ensure high-quality preschool is available to all families.