KidFit provides strength, conditioning training for Lynchburg youth

Brady Collins, 12, plays football at Brookville Middle School and when he first started KidFit, he was shy and timid, his father, Shane Collins, said.
“Brady has always been a bigger kid, but he wasn’t athletic,” Collins said. “His size carried him but he couldn’t keep up. We wanted to start training him so he’d have an advantage before high school and, in the years here, he has developed more confidence, ability, athleticism and has grown to be one of the top kids in the nation in his position.”
KidFit is a co-ed gym for children ages 8 to 18, where coaches provide age-appropriate training including speed, agility and muscle training.
Kids involved play a variety of sports including soccer, volleyball, football, basketball and lacrosse.
Carroll Moon, founder of CloudFit and KidFit, said CloudFit exists to fund KidFit and said money made from the software business goes straight into the program.
CloudFit, located in the Carter Glass building at 863 Church St., focuses on serving large companies and federal customers to help them use cloud computing and integrate it into the work they’re already doing with a data center.
“KidFit is about giving kids opportunities and using sports as a way to do it,” he said. “It’s about having coaches who are good people who care about them and can encourage kids and give them hope.”
Moon started the 501(c)(3) program because he felt like "rich kids" were the only ones who could afford personal trainers and play travel ball.
He started KidFit in 2017 and opened a training facility at 1030 McConville Road in 2018 where, depending on the time of year, children practice four to seven nights per week.
The program is free but welcomes donations, Moon said.
“The whole point is we shouldn't have one kid who can't pay having to go through a different process than the kid that can,” he said. “The point is to make it feel the same for everybody."
Alongside Moon was Keith Rose, who helped envision what KidFit could be.
Rose had some weights in his garage and already was training his own son, Tyler, who now plays football at William & Mary, so he opened it up to other children as well.
“We wanted to give opportunities to kids who couldn’t afford training camps,” he said.
KidFit trainers come from varying backgrounds, but each has played professionally at one point or another.
Rose said his philosophy in training the children is to give them all workouts they will enjoy so they will want to continue coming back each week.
“Sports provide an opportunity to teach life lessons,” he said. “Training is a huge part of being successful in anything and this kind of training teaches young athletes confidence and they can see they’re getting better and they can feel their strength and have better control of their body.”
Poldi Moreno, principal of Appomattox County High School, said his son Matthew has been going to work out at KidFit for two years.
“It’s a lot of conditioning for the kids,” Moreno said. “It’s not just running. They get a heck of a workout.”
Matthew, 13, said he plays soccer and feels like he has gotten faster and stronger since joining KidFit. He also enjoys seeing his friends and spending time with the coaches.
While there, he works on minor weight lifting, circuits, box step ups, ladder drills and making sure he has correct form.
Poldi Moreno said it has helped Matthew’s self-confidence.
“When he first starting going, it was difficult. There’s always some discomfort because it’s hard to get out of your comfort zone,” Moreno said.
Matthew remembers one day when a coach put an arm around his shoulders and reminded him of the importance of reaping what you sow. Matthew learned if he put in the time now, it might be difficult and uncomfortable, but he would notice the difference when it came to the next season in soccer.
Coach Shane Collins said the coaches create workouts that apply to all sports, so there is a mix of plyometric workouts, agility circuits, balance training and speed training, which all correlate to a competitive environment.
Most workouts begin and end in prayer, and coaches make a point of caring for the children and talking to them about what they’re thankful for.
“We’re here for the community,” Collins said. “We’re not just here to make great athletes, we’re here to make great adults.”
Matthew has slimmed down, improved his footwork and his shoulders have become more defined, his father said.
“While he may not be the fastest kid on the field, he has gained enough strength that he can use plenty of defense and he has enough of a short burst of speed that he can pretty much keep up with any position effectively,” Moreno said. “He used to sit back and watch, but now he wants to show what he’s able to do.”