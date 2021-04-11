KidFit provides strength, conditioning training for Lynchburg youth

Moon started the 501(c)(3) program because he felt like "rich kids" were the only ones who could afford personal trainers and play travel ball.

He started KidFit in 2017 and opened a training facility at 1030 McConville Road in 2018 where, depending on the time of year, children practice four to seven nights per week.

The program is free but welcomes donations, Moon said.

“The whole point is we shouldn't have one kid who can't pay having to go through a different process than the kid that can,” he said. “The point is to make it feel the same for everybody."

Alongside Moon was Keith Rose, who helped envision what KidFit could be.

Rose had some weights in his garage and already was training his own son, Tyler, who now plays football at William & Mary, so he opened it up to other children as well.

“We wanted to give opportunities to kids who couldn’t afford training camps,” he said.

KidFit trainers come from varying backgrounds, but each has played professionally at one point or another.

Rose said his philosophy in training the children is to give them all workouts they will enjoy so they will want to continue coming back each week.