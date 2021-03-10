Kirkley Hotel owner ponders turning facility into senior living

Runk & Pratt Companies, owner of the Kirkley Hotel as well as several senior-living communities in the region, has announced its plans to potentially remodel the hotel into a retirement-living community for seniors.

According to a news release sent on Wednesday, designs for the extensive remodeling have been completed, and current plans would make the project Runk & Pratt’s first fully independent-living community.

Runk & Pratt intends for this new community to cater to the aging Baby Boomer population by providing a contemporary, apartment-style complex with a focus on premier amenities and lifestyle services, according to the release.

“We always knew this would be an option for the hotel, and with the current status of the hospitality industry, it makes sense for us to explore a transition to senior living sooner rather than later," Runk & Pratt co-owner and vice president Vickie Runk said in the release. "As a faith-based company, we feel like the Lord may be opening the door for us to continue to help with the emotional, social, and healthcare needs of seniors in the Lynchburg area. With this outstanding location, we would create a world without walls where seniors can stay connected to the local community and keep their independence."