Kline's Dairy Bar expanding to Lynchburg
A new ice cream shop is planned for Wards Road.

According to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Sweet Realty, LLC purchased the 762-square-foot building at 2101 Wards Rd. and plans to open a Kline's Dairy Bar.

The company will fully renovate the building and site and open the ice cream store with a drive-thru, the release states.

Fast Auto Loans previously occupied the building.

Kline's confirmed via Facebook it will open in that location by next spring.

Kline's has other locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and McGaheysville. The business originally opened in 1943 in Harrisonburg.

 

