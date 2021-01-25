Langley Apartments communities in Lynchburg, Salem sold for $50M

Langley Apartments has sold five apartment communities to Woodstock Property Group for $50 million, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which brokered the deal.

The Lynchburg communities are The Timbers, at 2 Timber Court; Rivermont Park Apartments, at 2935 Rivermont Ave., Park Place Apartments at 2404 Tate Springs Rd; and the Boonsboro Village at 4715 Boonsboro Rd. The Salem apartment community is the Riverwalk at 1650 Lancing Dr. in Salem.

The properties will be "repositioned in 2021 using interior renovation strategies," Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer said in a news release.

"The assets were well maintained with significant capital recently invested in building systems and exteriors leaving the majority of investment capital to be focused on income producing renovations."

"Multifamily continues to be an outperformer during the COVID-19 pandemic with significant capital looking to invest in the asset class,” Jorge Rosa, executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, said in the release. "Overall interest and engagement for The Langley Central Virginia Portfolio was as strong as we've seen in these markets and a great example of the larger trend of investment capital flowing into multifamily."

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.