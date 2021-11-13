Lawyers advise local business community on how to proceed after vaccine mandate is issued for large employers

The ETS requires businesses to support vaccination by providing employees reasonable time, including up to four hours of paid time, to receive each primary vaccination dose, and reasonable time and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects experienced following each primary vaccination dose.

Tower said he thinks most employers that have thought about it have decided the bigger issue is testing.

“I mean, the vaccine is only going to happen two or maybe three times total,” he said. “And so, there are a lot of employers anyway choosing to avoid this issue by saying we're not going to require employees to do this on their off time, we'll let them go get vaccinated and that helps us, that's what we want to get done. And it’s not a big commitment like testing is.”

He said he’s seeing more of a desire to disincentivize the testing option among employees with the idea that maybe the employees will not be able to pass along that cost to their employer.

Christine Kennedy, COO of the Alliance, added many employers are struggling with workforce retention and providing a culture that's attractive to prospective employees.