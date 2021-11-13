Lawyers advise local business community on how to proceed after vaccine mandate is issued for large employers

Two Lynchburg-based attorneys this past week advised area businesses to comply with a new presidential mandate requiring larger firms to vaccinate their employees or require weekly testing, although some questions about the mandate remain.
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance hosted Virginia law firm Woods Rodgers to speak to a group of about 60 business leaders during a Zoom call Tuesday to answer member's questions regarding vaccine mandates and the emergency temporary standard, or ETS.
“For now, my take would be to comply with the Virginia OSHA Department of Labor and Industry, Virginia standard is the law in Virginia right now. So I think you comply with that until it changes based on what the Safety and Health Codes Board does,” Attorney Patrick Bolling said during Tuesday's Zoom call.
On Sept. 9, Biden released his COVID-19 plan, "Path Out of the Pandemic," which calls for all unvaccinated people to get the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, OSHA issued an emergency temporary standard specifying the details of its requirements for employers with at least 100 employees. Quickly after, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay on the mandate, further muddying the waters.
But Bolling advised employers to move forward and plan to be in compliance by deadline anyway. Under the OSHA mandate, employers must comply with most provisions by 30 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register, which would be Dec. 5, and employers must comply with the testing requirement by 60 days after, which would be Jan. 4. Penalties for noncompliance could be $13,600 per violation or up to $136,500 for willful or repeated violations.
This new OSHA rule allows covered employers the option of either mandating vaccinations or requiring employees to produce a negative test each week and wear a face covering. The rule requires covered employers to establish, implement, and enforce either a written mandatory vaccination policy or a written policy allowing any employee to either choose to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of regular testing for COVID-19 and wear a face covering in lieu of vaccination.
"When whatever happens with stay, these are going to be sort of difficult rules to come up with overnight. So the point is you need to start working on them now," Bolling said.
Bolling said that the large employer vaccine mandate covers businesses with 100 or more employees, which includes part-time workers and remote workers but excludes contractors.
Work location doesn't really matter, he said, and remote workers might have less requirements under this mandate.
“They might not need to get tested every seven days like workers who are going to be on site regularly. You can't discount their work location, whether it's remote or whether if you're trying to establish independent workplaces within your organization. So it's pretty broad,” he said.
It's also important to know that just because a business’ payroll could eventually become lower than 100, they won’t be exempt, Bolling said.
“You’re not then exempted, once it applies to you, it's always going to apply to you,” Bolling said. “And vice versa, if you're below 100 employees but you do some hiring and you go over the threshold during the pendency of the standard, then you're going to become covered too.”
The way that emergency temporary standards work through OSHA is there's a six-month horizon before a normal rule needs to be made and has to go through the normal rule-making process, Bolling said.
According to the Department of Labor Solicitor, the ETS will be live in a matter of weeks and it will be effective immediately except for the 22 states — including Virginia — where the state has its own plan. Those 22 states have 30 days to adopt an equally protective policy or implement the federal ETS.
Virginia operates an OSHA-approved state plan covering most private sector workers and all state and local government workers.
Bolling said as of Tuesday the Virginia Safety And Health Codes Board has not scheduled a meeting but it needs to do so quickly and it has to be held within 30 days.
Attorney King Tower said employers that already have implemented their own mandates do not have to ratchet down to have a testing option if they don't want to.
“The rule does not prevent an employer who implements [a stricter] mandate from doing that,” he said.
The ETS requires businesses to support vaccination by providing employees reasonable time, including up to four hours of paid time, to receive each primary vaccination dose, and reasonable time and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects experienced following each primary vaccination dose.
Tower said he thinks most employers that have thought about it have decided the bigger issue is testing.
“I mean, the vaccine is only going to happen two or maybe three times total,” he said. “And so, there are a lot of employers anyway choosing to avoid this issue by saying we're not going to require employees to do this on their off time, we'll let them go get vaccinated and that helps us, that's what we want to get done. And it’s not a big commitment like testing is.”
He said he’s seeing more of a desire to disincentivize the testing option among employees with the idea that maybe the employees will not be able to pass along that cost to their employer.
Christine Kennedy, COO of the Alliance, added many employers are struggling with workforce retention and providing a culture that's attractive to prospective employees.
“So from an optics perspective, I would encourage you and your [human resources] teams and your leadership teams to talk about ramifications of decisions and what decisions will help you maintain the quality workers you want to keep and attract in order to stay in operation,” she said.