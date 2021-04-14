Legislators meet virtually to give updates on 2021 General Assembly

“That's something that's shocking to me. Sen. Newman brought up a bill to amend that statute and I brought up a resolution during the special session and I know we’ve worked on it in the House,” he said. “It's very shocking that we are still in a state of emergency.”

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, reminded those in attendance there are 55 Democrats and 45 Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“It doesn’t matter what we feel like on the Republican side, [the Democrats] can kill it without us being able to stop it. So this coming election cycle in November we have to take Virginia back. If we don't take Virginia back, I'm not trying to be negative — I just don’t know where the state’s going to end up.”

Sen. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said it was only just a few years ago when she and other legislators would come speak to the community about the great things happening with businesses.