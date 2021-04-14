Legislators meet virtually to give updates on 2021 General Assembly

Over a Zoom meeting Wednesday morning, a group of area legislators gave an update and briefing of the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session at the annual "Politics and Pancakes" event hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.
The legislators gave their thoughts on the session and any expected repercussions the region may face, including the topics of COVID-19, the minimum wage, broadband and children returning to school.
Sen. Steve Newman R-Lynchburg, who has attended the event for about 30 years now, said these are times where the state is having tremendous debates on what type of government is wanted.
He said the minimum wage is paused at $11 per hour but it could quickly move to $15.
“We've seen the number of new announcements for jobs and economic development in our region and southwest Virginia really come down to a trickle of people are very concerned about the direction we're going,” he said. “We will have soon the ability to have collective bargaining for public employees, if local governments allow that to occur. We've tried to lead the fight on executive orders. They've gone way, way too far. We are free people and not meant to be governed by press conferences."
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said he is disappointed the state still is in a declared state of emergency by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“That's something that's shocking to me. Sen. Newman brought up a bill to amend that statute and I brought up a resolution during the special session and I know we’ve worked on it in the House,” he said. “It's very shocking that we are still in a state of emergency.”
Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, reminded those in attendance there are 55 Democrats and 45 Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates.
“It doesn’t matter what we feel like on the Republican side, [the Democrats] can kill it without us being able to stop it. So this coming election cycle in November we have to take Virginia back. If we don't take Virginia back, I'm not trying to be negative — I just don’t know where the state’s going to end up.”
Sen. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said it was only just a few years ago when she and other legislators would come speak to the community about the great things happening with businesses.
“I don't remember it being so down and gloomy,” she said. “And we hate to be that way but it's the reality of what's going on and we have to share it with you. So I apologize for the fact that everything sounds so gloomy and probably even partisan, but it's not. These are policies that affect the business community. And it hurts us, as pro-business legislators, to sit there and listen and realize the damage that it may do to a lot of our friends that have worked so hard to build our businesses.”
One of the bills passed this year that Byron was proud of working together with the Virginia Manufacturers Association was for the sales tax exemption on PPP supplies that businesses are now mandated to buy.
Byron spoke about the continuing need for broadband and said it’s absolutely necessary for businesses to be able to do telehealth and the need is only going to continue to increase.
“We have such a diverse geographic area that it's always going to be challenging,” she said. “Bedford has really taken on with their advisory council, I think local government really needs to identify those areas that do not have connections. I think we need to have a better local ability to identify the needs and to be able to work on those projects. So it all starts at home and know where your needs are.”
Newman added the technology involving broadband is changing.
“There are technologies that may give us an opportunity to cover many more areas of the commonwealth by satellite,” he said. “So my hope is that even into the very difficult to reach regions, if we move and shift some of our technology forward that we can be much more efficient and making sure people do have the broadband.”
Both Peake and Del. Wendall Walker, R-Lynchburg, spoke about the importance of getting children back in school.
“Almost anyone who wants to be vaccinated is vaccinated and the children's spread rate was always low,” Peake said. ”And the private schools have been going with almost no incident and our low-income children, our public school children are missing out and not getting a good education virtually. They are the ones who have really been hammered by this missing out on almost two years of in-person education. It's shocking. And virtual education is nothing compared to in person education. And we have failed these students.”