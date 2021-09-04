Local restaurants say Rebuild Virginia program has helped keep them afloat

With a weight lifting off his shoulder, Tommy Clark deposited $54,000 into his business bank account.
Clark, owner of Mission House Coffee at 722 Commerce St., had been saving every penny he could during the coronavirus pandemic and was down to the bottom of the barrel.
Then, Clark received grant money from Rebuild Virginia, a $250 million spending program from the $4.3 billion Virginia received under the American Rescue Plan Act. It's designated by the Virginia General Assembly to provide grants to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic and government restrictions on business operations.
“So for us, this money has actually come at a perfect time where so much uncertainty is in the future and this allows us to continue operations and continue to employ people, so this basically just extends the bottom of our barrel to be able to continue to operate in a way that we would hope to," Clark said.
The grant extended a total of $3.8 million to 80 Central Virginia businesses, according to the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
Grants were given to businesses with 250 or fewer full-time employees and a gross revenue of $10 million or less that were operating prior to March 12, 2020 — the day Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark applied twice for the Rebuild Virginia grant, once when Northam first announced it in July 2020 and again when the state expanded the grant to include businesses like his.
“When we applied, they said they were expanding it, and I applied, and I was very early, and then they immediately said they were out of funds, which was of course at [the] time very frustrating,” he said. “And then I got an email about a month and a half ago or so that said that they were reopening the program, that they have received additional funding.”
The money is meant to be used for expenses such as payroll, rent and utilities.
“So for us, we have been doing everything we possibly could to stay afloat during all of this, especially since summer is hard enough alone when you're in a college town,” Clark said. “As soon as summer ends and you finally get the students back and then to jump right back into where you were with the pandemic ... a bunch of students are going home and it hits the retail businesses so hard when we were counting on this time to finally be out of it and get at least somewhat back to normal.”
Rodney Taylor, owner of the restaurant Market at Main, received money for his two locations, one downtown and the other in Boonsboro, totaling $70,000.
“The last almost two years have been the most difficult two years of being in business in my life,” said Taylor, who has been a businessman for 35 years.
“We started off two years ago with the construction project downtown and our business was down 20% to 25% from the inception of that project and then COVID happened," he said, referring to construction between 8th and 12th streets that was rebuilding downtown’s underground utility infrastructure, some of which dates back to the 1930s.
Fixed expenditures, rent, insurance, electricity, gas and other utilities don’t stop when businesses are closed, Taylor said.
“Our revenue went from being 25% down to zero for three months and never returning to normal. And we're still not there,” he said.
He has tracked sales from 2021 versus 2019 and said he’s had a few days where business is almost back to normal, but it’s not quite there yet.
He said the businesses wouldn’t have survived without money from Rebuild Virginia and other resources.
“We used every possible resource to get through,” he said. “It was incredibly stressful, incredibly difficult, but if you're an entrepreneur, you're a survivor. Main Street has survived the most difficult two years imaginable. But we are still here and we are excited for the future. Main Street will be even more vibrant as new businesses move in.”
Emily Sanfratella, vice president of operations for the Bedford County-based brewery Beale's, said there are so many new expenditures the brewery is paying for now versus one year ago.
“People were so desperate to keep the jobs they had, and now we’re paying for increased wages for staff and for job advertisements,” she said.
The brewery at 510 Grove St. received $100,000 from Rebuild Virginia and used the money to stabilize expenses like the increased price in meat.
“We've experienced a lot of peaks and valleys with our sales depending on what sort of restrictions were in place and what the state of COVID was,” Sanfrantella said. “So when infections are high and people get nervous about going out, typically our sales decline, and when things are good and everyone's vaccinated and healthy, our sales go up.”
She said the business has been able to absorb new prices from suppliers without having to pass it along to customers.
“We're just really appreciative that Virginia has a program like this,” she said. “Knowing what a crazy time it's been for us and for other small businesses in Virginia, to be able to have that additional grant funding, it just helps us continue to operate in a really steady and stable way.”