Local restaurants say Rebuild Virginia program has helped keep them afloat

Clark applied twice for the Rebuild Virginia grant, once when Northam first announced it in July 2020 and again when the state expanded the grant to include businesses like his.

“When we applied, they said they were expanding it, and I applied, and I was very early, and then they immediately said they were out of funds, which was of course at [the] time very frustrating,” he said. “And then I got an email about a month and a half ago or so that said that they were reopening the program, that they have received additional funding.”

The money is meant to be used for expenses such as payroll, rent and utilities.

“So for us, we have been doing everything we possibly could to stay afloat during all of this, especially since summer is hard enough alone when you're in a college town,” Clark said. “As soon as summer ends and you finally get the students back and then to jump right back into where you were with the pandemic ... a bunch of students are going home and it hits the retail businesses so hard when we were counting on this time to finally be out of it and get at least somewhat back to normal.”

Rodney Taylor, owner of the restaurant Market at Main, received money for his two locations, one downtown and the other in Boonsboro, totaling $70,000.