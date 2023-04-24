Katie Askren is leading a research team that’s working to determine how treatment providers can better meet the needs of those with substance use disorder.

This is especially important given the pervasiveness of fentanyl and a shortage of addiction counselors that’s impacting communities in the Lynchburg area and in communities nationwide.

Askren, the regional clinical supervisor at the Lynchburg Comprehensive Treatment Center at 4000 Murray Pl., is researching how providers can incorporate harm reduction strategies in their model of care. She says there is still a great deal of confusion and misinformation around what harm reduction is and isn’t.

“Most people don’t really understand the treatment concept and how it works,” she said.

A lot of people have heard about methadone or phrases such as “methadone clinic” but they don’t have a real understanding of what the process looks like, she said.

“When most people become addicted to opiates, they already have some underlying problems going on, particularly coping skills and things like that,” she said. “The way that the drugs work on your mind, it lowers your ability to handle distress.”

This is called distress tolerance and the drugs lower it to a point where users can’t handle anything that’s distressing at all.

“So they play a trick on your mind in addition to that, so with the drug, you get this euphoria, but then you actually end up with the opposite, which is like an inability to experience pleasure at all,” she said.

The center does a two-part treatment called medication assisted treatment, or MAT, for short and it involves methadone and suboxone. Askren said a medication is given to patients that controls the physiological withdrawal symptoms so counselors can then address their underlying mental health and the situational issues.

That stability process gets patients to a point where they’re functioning takes anywhere from one to two years, she said.

“To get the patient to a place where they don’t have overwhelming withdrawal symptoms and can basically just function in a day where they can go to work and have a family and a life and function like a normal person would function — you’re looking at a long period of time for that,” she said.

During that period patients also go to counseling which is the second component of treatment.

Askren said Virginia recently passed legislation that allows an increased number Comprehensive Harm Reduction sites.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Comprehensive Harm Reduction (CHR) is a set of public health strategies to reduce the negative impact of drug use, including HIV, Hepatitis C, other infections, overdose and death among people who are unable or not ready to stop using drugs.

CHR includes the distribution of sterile hypodermic needles and syringes, the disposal of used ones, education, referral to drug treatment, testing and an array of other health services.

What Askren and her research team are working toward is merging MAT and CHR to better care for patients.

“What if we can get that harm reduction started with them immediately? So, yes, we’re going to work on your withdrawal symptoms and try to get you feeling better. And yes, we’re going to give you a counselor that you’re going to meet with but at the same time, can we focus on keeping you alive without shaming you? Can we just say, what are you doing with your needles? Do you need clean needles? Do you need condoms? Have you had HIV or Hep C testing? Do you have Narcan with you?” she said.

Askren says this is a different model than MAT, which gives medication for the withdrawal and teaches coping skills to work toward being sober and function in society.

The concept of harm reduction is to remove all the shame, she said.

“Harm reduction was brought about by people who were addicted to the substances and had gotten sober themselves turning around and saying ‘How can I help the people who aren’t sober yet? And how can I help them stay alive?’” she said. “When you have overwhelming shame, it’s very hard to come in and ask for help or to honestly be able to communicate what’s going on. You’re constantly walking around in a state of feeling like you have to lie and pretend.”

Harm reduction helps people start taking the steps necessary that’s going to guide them toward sobriety, she said.

“And when you combine that with the medication, I fully believe that in a combined model, the rates of sobriety are going to be significantly higher because they’re getting to the point where they can trust you faster,” she said.

She says the fentanyl crisis is the worst it’s ever been and because it’s man-made, its difficult to look at its amount and determine its effect.

“So you can take three bags and have almost no effect. Or you can take a very tiny little granules and overdose and die,” she said.

So one of the harm reduction tactics is fentanyl testing which involves using strips to detect whether or not there is any fentanyl in the drugs, which Askren calls overdose protection.

“So right now [drug dealers] are putting fentanyl in everything. They’re putting it in marijuana. They’re putting it in cocaine. They’re putting it in everything because of multiple reasons, but one of them being if you can get them addicted to opiates, then they’re going to come back and buy from you again,” Askren said.

One of the problems is buyers think they’re getting heroin, but they’re really getting fentanyl and then they’ll overdose without knowing it, she said.

Harm reduction sites also have Narcan training, which will reverse an overdose.

Askren says she works with many clinics in the state and some are facing a shortage of addiction professionals, largely because the addiction rates have risen so high and so fast.

“So there’s a shortage of people coming into the field and then you also have a high burnout rate because you’re dealing with very complicated situation,” she said. “And this is an overall problem everywhere.”

The two-part study includes a qualitative analysis, which means staff is conducting interviews with key stakeholders which would be anyone who’s involved in treating patients and asking them about MAT and CHR and what their ideal model would be and what they’d like to see happen. The study will gather that information and then adjust the model to a point where clinicians are doing the best possible treatment for patients.

“We’re trying to essentially remove our concepts of how medication assisted treatment work, and then look only at what is successful and what is the best way to treat them and reevaluate that whole system,” Askren said.