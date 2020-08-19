You are the owner of this article.
Lynchburg airport gets 3-D imaging equipment for checking baggage

Baggage screening

This photo submitted by the Transportation Security Administration shows new baggage screening equipment in use.

 Submitted

The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday a new piece of baggage screening equipment has been installed at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

The new equipment uses computed tomography — an X-ray scanning technology also used in medicine — to create 3-D images of a bag's contents that can be viewed and rotated on a monitor.

This is faster than the previous method of TSA officers opening each checked bag and swabbing it for traces of explosives, the TSA said in a news release.

"With the addition of this new security technology, only bags that trigger an alarm will need a manual inspection by our TSA officers," Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in the news release.

