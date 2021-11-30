Lynchburg airport seeks more flights, new northern route

LaGala said this is a good thing but there is a need for bigger planes now that people are flying more. The airlines have also begun offering lower fares.

“We've talked a lot with pricing and yield management with American [Airlines] and they've really realigned our pricing structure so it’s aligned with Charlottesville and Richmond, where we used to be a little more aligned with Roanoke,” he said.

This explains why passenger loads are so much higher now, because people are flying local more often.

“What we're really working with American on is trying to get more seats, and to get more seats, you need more planes, but that runs into the staffing issues on their end,” he said. “After the pandemic, you’ve got to get all your crews back up and running and that takes some time.”

So it’s not that the airlines don’t have planes, LaGala said, it's needing crew in cabins to fill the planes to get them in the air, and all airports are struggling with that right now.

Dennis Marcinik, general manager of the Virginian Hotel and a member of the Lynchburg Regional Airport Commission, said he’s seen an increase in airport-related customers starting this past summer.