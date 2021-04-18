Lynchburg-area hospitality industry bouncing back after 2020, looking forward to spring and summer events

“June was a little better. It wasn’t great but then July and August, there was some normalcy to social and leisure travel for people wanting to get out but not travel far, and when we entered Phase Three we were able to do events and did almost a dozen weddings between August to November,” he said, referring to when Northam ordered all in-person gatherings to be with 10 people or less.

“When the governor took us to 10 or less for events in the winter season, we weathered that and did small groups, but now we’re getting back to where we can do small events and weddings.”

Occupancy at the hotel has been brisk for the first quarter of 2021 and he feels cautiously optimistic about the market for the rest of the year.

“I think this year we’re going to see a lot more traveling, I talk to guests and the planes are full,” he said. “I think people are getting a lot more comfortable and the fact that we’ve navigated this for 14 months as a country, and it’s not our nature as Americans to sit on our hands, and we want to do the right thing, but we’ve come this far, so I think it’s a new normal to see people still wearing masks and partitions at the front desk.”