Lynchburg-area leaders discuss pandemic's economic challenges

With the shock of this magnitude, Haltom said, the data in the models couldn't give the Fed a full picture of what was happening in the economy.

“So talking to people like our panelists today, was one of the best information sources we had to understand what was going on and where things were likely to go,” she said. “Eighteen months later we are still in uncertain times, we have recovered much of the pandemic's economic losses today, but we're not are all the way there.”

Most forecasters expect hot economic growth this year and next, she said, but the nation still is down 5.3 million jobs compared to before the pandemic.

Millions of workers have left the labor force entirely, and Haltom said growth going forward hinges on how many of them are going to come back.

Traci Blido, executive director for Central Virginia Career Works, said there are 1,500 employers in the Lynchburg area posting a total of 6,000 job openings right now. Central Virginia Career Works works to prepare and connect people who want to work with employers who need to hire through its training providers and network of professional partners.

After Barkin posed a question about the lack of workforce in the community, Blido summarized the issue with one word: barriers.