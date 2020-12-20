Lynchburg-area organizations shift networking efforts during pandemic

Business professionals often enjoy networking events where they can talk shop, share exciting innovations happening in the field or potentially meet new clients.
But when 2020 put an immediate stop to all these in-person connections, local establishments, organizations and colleges used the year to pivot and find new creative ways to connect.
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance has about 750 members from all over the region. It holds many in-person events throughout the year, such as its A.M. Alliance networking event held on the first Friday of the month and its quarterly Restaurant After Hours event.
During 2020, it launched a new virtual Cocktails and Commerce networking event and a Wednesdays @ 1 series which brought on business professionals, Centra staff and politicians to keep members in the loop about important updates during the pandemic.
Heath Barret, vice president of membership development for the Alliance, said even though these new virtual events are different and may not be as desirable for businesses, the organization still has a responsibility to provide opportunities for its members to continue growing their network.
“So part of our focus is providing opportunities for connecting people in businesses because,” he said, “We want to create a region where businesses and individuals thrive. And our members look for those opportunities to share their story and connect with possibly new consumers and new clients.”
The challenge has been keeping everyone engaged because of a new concept called “Zoom fatigue” — a term that refers to the popular videoconferencing software and sums up the burnout associated with overusing virtual platforms of communication.
“And while people do have Zoom fatigue, we have to carry on with what we're good at and that's providing these opportunities for these virtual opportunities,” Barret said. “Events are still relatively full and you’ll have some that are just not into the Zoom events anymore, but you have a lot who are.”
Phebe Williamson Wescott, director of Alumnae and Alumni Relations at Randolph College, said everyone at the school has experienced Zoom fatigue, but thankfully, her staff has discovered that most alumni want to stay connected even throughout the pandemic so her staff has worked to continue doing that — only virtually.
"We have taken the time to survey and find the times that are convenient and more popular, as well as the preferred programming content," she said. "As we look to 2021, we have a really exciting programming schedule, honoring our alumni in reunion, but we also plan to invite all alums to join us."
She has found that many who would not have been able to attend in person have connected virtually, which she said has been exciting.
"It has also given us tremendous opportunity to partner with our faculty, which has been very rewarding," she said. "We will continue that partnership through next semester, and probably beyond. Frankly, in some ways, I see this as a new normal for us!"
After the pandemic started, the University of Lynchburg switched from in-person programming to virtual programming.
Heather Garnett, director of alumni relations for the University of Lynchburg, said the school has offered a variety of programs through Google Meet.
These have included events with faculty lectures, history of the college, class meetings with classmates, Homecoming virtual activities, and more.
“We have been very excited to introduce our new president, Alison Morrison-Shetlar,” Garnett said. “Normally, we would take a new president out to meet alumni. Instead, we have offered a program called Red Chair Chats with the president.”
She said the Red Chair Chats have provided an opportunity for alumni to learn about the top priorities of the school as well as offer a chance for Morrison-Shetlar to meet alumni and hear their stories.
“On these calls, alumni spend time sharing their stories which offers greater insight into the school's past, as well as building a closer connection to the present,” Garnett said.
This fall the university held 22 presidential events with alumni across the country and overseas.
After completing those events, Garnett said staff began reaching out to specific groups of alumni.
“We have had several Red Chair Chats with alumni who played on an athletic team and will continue to have those events as well as others,” she said. “In March, we will be hosting Google Meet calls with our Westover alumni who will not be able to celebrate their 50th and post-50th reunions on campus. There is a weekend list of activities planned for them.”
While the pandemic has created issues and impacted UL’s ability to connect with alumni in person, she said she still has seen an increase in the number of donors supporting the university.
On the other hand, Ashley Kershner, executive director of Downtown Lynchburg Association, said her team has found themselves in a unique position during the pandemic and has been able to connect even better with the downtown businesses.
She said staff boiled down communications to businesses and sent them emails once a week during the beginning of the pandemic with just the top four or five most crucial bits of information.
“We found it helped to stop trying to make things pretty,” she said. “We’re just writing text emails, delivering the information to them as clearly and quickly as possible. We stopped over-worrying about how we were communicating and just made sure that we were delivering the information to them in a factual and quick way.”
Kershner said this way of communicating was important because when financial opportunities became available, businesses needed to know right away about them before the funds were expended.
“So we just learned really early on to dispense with all of the frills and just deliver information,” she said. “Their needs during this time grew. They needed someone to help them pay attention to what was important because there was so much information flying at them.”
Because DLA has always been focused on electronic communication, she said staff was prepared to quickly and efficiently disburse information to the 300 businesses downtown.
“I think it’s something we were used to and it’s served us really well,” she said.
DLA also conducted a few focus groups with businesses through phone calls to ask what they needed and ask how the association could better communicate with them.
“Strangely, we’ve been more connected with them during this time,” she said. “I’ve felt it’s been a great privilege during this time to be of use to them. There's so much still that we can't fix for them and we can't change what's going on. But I think we've been able to help them.”
