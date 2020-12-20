Lynchburg-area organizations shift networking efforts during pandemic

The challenge has been keeping everyone engaged because of a new concept called “Zoom fatigue” — a term that refers to the popular videoconferencing software and sums up the burnout associated with overusing virtual platforms of communication.

“And while people do have Zoom fatigue, we have to carry on with what we're good at and that's providing these opportunities for these virtual opportunities,” Barret said. “Events are still relatively full and you’ll have some that are just not into the Zoom events anymore, but you have a lot who are.”

Phebe Williamson Wescott, director of Alumnae and Alumni Relations at Randolph College, said everyone at the school has experienced Zoom fatigue, but thankfully, her staff has discovered that most alumni want to stay connected even throughout the pandemic so her staff has worked to continue doing that — only virtually.

"We have taken the time to survey and find the times that are convenient and more popular, as well as the preferred programming content," she said. "As we look to 2021, we have a really exciting programming schedule, honoring our alumni in reunion, but we also plan to invite all alums to join us."

She has found that many who would not have been able to attend in person have connected virtually, which she said has been exciting.