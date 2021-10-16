Lynchburg-area program aims to help businesses get on right path

Brandy Knabb, owner of Balance Gymnastics and Fitness in Concord, said when she and her husband started talking about opening a business two years ago, they weren’t sure where to start.
The couple found out about a class offered through Lynchburg’s Small Business Development Center that would open their eyes as to what it would take to run a business of their own.
“In all honesty, we didn’t have a clue what to do. We thought we did but we didn’t,” she said.
Knabb said she probably would have never opened the doors to the gymnastics business had it not been for the Start Smart classes.
Start Smart is offered by SBDC along with a team of advisors who offer free virtual seminars to help equip aspiring and new business owners and entrepreneurs launch their dreams.
The SBDC provides advising, training, and technical assistance to the area's small businesses and is funded by the Small Business Administration.
“We want folks to be ready when they're ready to start a business; we don't want accidental entrepreneurs,” said Stephanie Keener, executive director of the Lynchburg SBDC.
Start Smart offers five online sessions that can be taken a la carte and in any order. The suite includes: "Get Your Business Up and Running," "Digital Toolbox," "Budget & Taxes Toolbox," "Financing Toolbox" and "First Employee Toolbox."
The program covers the importance of creating a business plan, figuring out how to determine which licenses and permits you really need, and what other resources are available to launch your new venture.
“The idea is that there are these very basic questions that everybody has, like how to register for an LLC [limited liability company] and what is that anyway, where do I get my business license, what are the taxes and fees that I'm responsible for in my locality,” Keener said. “Those are the questions that we answer every single month.”
She said the program is geared toward those who are new to business, allowing them to learn from an advisor as well as 6 to 10 other participants who have the same questions.
“It's a really good environment for either just starting a business or thinking about starting a business,” she said. “You're ready to start but you're not really sure how, or you're thinking about starting a business and you're not really sure what the challenge looks like. So you get this basic information, but we also introduce you to other local resources.”
Knabb opened her business during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help and guidance from Keener.
“Most people probably would have said we were crazy for opening the business during that time, but SBDC was great. They walked us through every step of the way and provided a lot of resources that we didn't even know existed,” she said. “They helped with financial planning and marketing and setting up our website. We probably wouldn’t have opened if it had not been for them.”
Charese Jefferson, owner of Financial Fancy, is the advisor for the "Tax & Budget Toolbox" class and said she has worked with more than 200 aspiring and new entrepreneurs in the program.
“It's a free resource in our community, and I just continue to find people who are so unaware of the resources we have here locally,” she said. “And I've kind of made it a mission to teach those who can’t afford my services as a bookkeeper because I want them to still get the information.”
Jefferson said even after formal training in college and two years in a masters program, she didn’t learn everything she needed to know to run her own business.
She became a full-time entrepreneur about four years ago but it wasn’t until last year that she was able to put herself on payroll.
“A lot of people romanticize the fun part of entrepreneurship,” she said. “It’s so much more than just making cakes and going to the farmers market, it’s more than making T-shirts, or even doing hair or whatever, that's only 20% of it.”
No one prepared her for the late nights and early mornings, she said.
“Social media will have you romanticize that into thinking you’ll make six figures in a month and can go on all these trips,” she said.
She said somehow entrepreneurs think they have to take on the burden of knowing everything, but it isn’t possible.
“There are some things on the ground level you will never learn,” she said. “Stephanie runs a business, everyone who’s an advisor runs their own business. We are not people on social media regurgitating what we've heard. We know all of this for ourselves.”
At the end of the program, participants receive access to a Google Drive with business resources from Lynchburg as well as Appomattox, Amherst, Campbell and Bedford counties.
The beauty of the program, Keener said, is participants can pick and choose classes.
It's designed to be one session and then they can make an appointment if they have more in-depth questions. Keener's goal is simply to demystify common business questions and set aspiring entrepreneurs on the right path.
“We want businesses to start in the community; we want them to be sustainable,” she said. “We want them to have the best chance that they possibly can to be successful. “We want them to be prepared as they get started and know that there's a resource out there to answer those questions.”
