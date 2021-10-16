Lynchburg-area program aims to help businesses get on right path

The program covers the importance of creating a business plan, figuring out how to determine which licenses and permits you really need, and what other resources are available to launch your new venture.

“The idea is that there are these very basic questions that everybody has, like how to register for an LLC [limited liability company] and what is that anyway, where do I get my business license, what are the taxes and fees that I'm responsible for in my locality,” Keener said. “Those are the questions that we answer every single month.”

She said the program is geared toward those who are new to business, allowing them to learn from an advisor as well as 6 to 10 other participants who have the same questions.

“It's a really good environment for either just starting a business or thinking about starting a business,” she said. “You're ready to start but you're not really sure how, or you're thinking about starting a business and you're not really sure what the challenge looks like. So you get this basic information, but we also introduce you to other local resources.”

Knabb opened her business during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help and guidance from Keener.