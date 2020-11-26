Lynchburg-area small businesses urge shoppers to spend holiday dollars locally this Saturday

In a year that has been tough to say the least, it’s more important than ever to make an effort to keep patronizing locally owned stores and get them through to the other side where life can be a bit more normal again, according to Susan Brown, program director for the Downtown Lynchburg Association.

Brown is one of many who is encouraging shoppers to consider looking at the unique offerings in their own community before heading to Amazon.

She said 68% of the money spent at a small business stays in that community and those small businesses donate 250% more than large businesses do to community causes.

“But for us, it’s about the people who make up the fabric of our downtown,” she said. “There’s a saying that’s going viral right now that when you shop from a small business, an actual person does a little jig. That is absolutely true. Our business owners are so grateful for every individual who comes to buy gifts at their store or enjoys a family meal at their restaurant.”

One big way the community can rally around small businesses is to support them on Saturday, which has famously become known as “Small Business Saturday," following Thanksgiving Thursday and the well-known shopping event Black Friday.