Lynchburg-area small businesses urge shoppers to spend holiday dollars locally this Saturday

In a year that has been tough to say the least, it’s more important than ever to make an effort to keep patronizing locally owned stores and get them through to the other side where life can be a bit more normal again, according to Susan Brown, program director for the Downtown Lynchburg Association.
Brown is one of many who is encouraging shoppers to consider looking at the unique offerings in their own community before heading to Amazon.
She said 68% of the money spent at a small business stays in that community and those small businesses donate 250% more than large businesses do to community causes.
“But for us, it’s about the people who make up the fabric of our downtown,” she said. “There’s a saying that’s going viral right now that when you shop from a small business, an actual person does a little jig. That is absolutely true. Our business owners are so grateful for every individual who comes to buy gifts at their store or enjoys a family meal at their restaurant.”
One big way the community can rally around small businesses is to support them on Saturday, which has famously become known as “Small Business Saturday," following Thanksgiving Thursday and the well-known shopping event Black Friday.
Paige Howell, owner of Ayven Avenue Boutique, a new brick-and-mortar women’s clothing store opening on Friday, said shopping small is always important but especially this year as those businesses have faced more challenges than ever.
“We love shopping small because we know that the money we spend is being kept in our community and we know that our dollars are supporting our neighbors,” she said. “When you shop at local businesses, you’re ensuring a stronger community; we take time to learn your name, about your family, and want to know your story as well as share ours.”
She said shoppers don’t get that level of connection when they go through a line at a large retail store.
“This is even more valuable during a pandemic where people have felt isolated like never before,” she said. “Additionally, when you shop local at Ayven Avenue we are able to support local nonprofits and charities.”
Stephanie Atkinson, owner of Gilded and Live Trendy or Die, located on Church Street, said Covid-19 has been a challenge and still continues to be.
“Small Business Saturday is a huge thing for brick-and-mortar retail,” she said. “Essentially, seven weeks of holiday shopping sustains a lot of us through the next three months of winter.”
Atkinson said every gift or piece of clothing someone buys from her stores goes directly towards the overhead of paying employees, sustaining the businesses and paying rent.
“Every single shopper really does make an impact on our success and solvency,” she said.
With all the changes coming from the state, she said it can be tough to modify and prepare without knowing any of these changes in advance.
“We've also spent a lot of payroll and energy building an online presence and have had to roll out a lot technology changes to operate,” she said.
Overall, she thinks most of these changes will help her in the future but the pandemic has changed the way small businesses permanently operate.
“I think we'll see that over the next two years, businesses will continue to evolve whether that’s in how they operate, where they are located, or if they have a physical presence.”
Heath Barret, vice president of Membership Development for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said it is crucial for the community to support small businesses during the winter but especially during the pandemic when less people are out and about.
"The Alliance has been pushing supporting local small businesses extensively as we head into the winter months,” he said. “We've encouraged the community to shop local when they can, whether that be in-store or online. We've also promoted practicing safe shopping habits; by wearing masks and practicing social distancing."
He said if the community doesn’t come together to support the region's small businesses now, they may not be here this time next year.
“Shopping locally and following health guidelines increases the chance our businesses can continue to thrive,” he said.
According to the Small Business Administration’s 2016 Small Business Profile, there are more than 681,000 small businesses in the state, which account for nearly 98% of all businesses in Virginia.
Barret said 80% of Alliance membership is made up of small businesses, accounting for a huge portion of the region’s economy.
“Their impact is clearly enormous and worth protecting for the vitality of our region and country,” he said.
Ricky Kowalewski, market manager at the Lynchburg Community Market, said vendors are encouraging everyone to shop small this year because the market’s Artisan Crafters Gallery has been closed since March.
“Our Mistletoe Market season is the perfect time to celebrate local artisans that haven't been at the Market for close to a year,” he said. “When you look at the landscape of shopping this season, the big box and online stores are absolutely booming. We think it's better to keep those sales in the community and support our friends and neighbors.”
The market begins its Mistletoe Market on Saturday and will host Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
