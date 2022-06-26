Lynchburg-area tourism rebounding after being hit hard by COVID

Tourism in the Lynchburg region appears to be rebounding following the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Lynchburg hasn’t received its official 2021 tourism numbers yet, Anna Bentson, assistant director for the Office of Economic Development & Tourism, was able to speak to how the Hill City fared last year.

“Obviously, the pandemic hit the hospitality and tourism sectors especially hard,” she said. “2020 witnessed a massive dip across all sectors, including retail, lodging, restaurant and entertainment. Most rebounded in 2021 but entertainment has continued to lag into 2022 and has recently experienced a surge. Everyone figured out how to serve and work differently and that has fundamentally changed the industry.”

She said there is definitely pent-up demand to get back out and enjoy tourism and hospitality aspects. In fact, OEDT is on track to permit more than 50 special events through Lynchburg in 2022, from road races to music festivals, with an impact of over $2 million.

The OEDT office receives a weekly lodging report from the Virginia Tourism Corporation and Smith Travel Research, and May’s commencement exercises at Liberty University, which more than 60,000 people were expected to attend, had a major impact on the local economy.

“We saw the second highest occupancy rate for the lodging sector across the commonwealth with our restaurants full and attractions reporting high attendance,” Bentson said.

Official numbers from the city say tourism jobs comprised 3,245 of local employment in 2020 and 3,825 jobs in 2019. Lynchburg’s tourism industries drove $18.9 million in state and local revenues in 2020, and saved each household about $668 in annual state and local tax collections in 2020.

Tourism sales produced more than 100 sales leads, producing about 41,000 requested hotel room nights with an estimated impact of more than $19.4 million in 2020 — an increase from $14.6 million in 2019.

Mary Massie, director of programs and education at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, said that site, like most other cultural entities, was hit hard by COVID in 2020.

It was closed to the public for a few months at the start of the pandemic but was able to pivot and figure out a way to safely open by the beginning of June of that year.

“Our pre-pandemic visitation was around 24,000 visitors a year and went down to just over 7,000 in 2020,” she said. “We were thrilled in 2021 to see our visitation numbers increase the way they did.”

While visitation is lower than the year before the pandemic, it has bounced back to almost 20,000 last year, and Massie anticipates hitting that mark or hopefully exceeding it this year.

“We have noticed particularly that our public events, especially our outdoor events like our July Fourth celebration and our annual wine festival, have continued to be well attended post-COVID, and we hope that trend continues,” she said.

Michelline Hall, chief programming officer at the Academy Center of the Arts, said the academy has seen an increase in people returning to for various reasons, and the organization is on track to have more visitors than in 2019.

"We are definitely back and trending better than ever!" she said.

In 2019, the Academy had 82,457 visitors but in 2020 that number dipped to 42,585 visitors. In 2021, it had 38,968 visitors. For all ticketed events in 2022 through May 20, it has sold nearly 15,000 tickets total, and its total visitors — a figure that also includes the impact of classes, camps and nonticketed events — is 26,705 as of May 20 this year.

Mary Ellen LaFreniere, co-owner of Abide Stays, a short-term rental management company, said her business did well during the pandemic because so many people were fleeing larger cities to stay safe in midsize ones such as Lynchburg and didn’t want to stay in hotels.

“They wanted to come stay somewhere they could be in a house with a backyard or some green space accessible,” she said.

She thought her new business — established in late 2018 — would go under, but she had every one of her rentals booked and they stayed full throughout the entire pandemic.

“In the beginning, it was people just escaping cities and just chose to come to Lynchburg because they wanted a place where they could explore new trails, go to parks and have a place to eat their takeout, but then we actually had at least five people who stayed with us and ended up moving to Lynchburg,” she said. “They wanted to check this place out and ended up buying houses.”

Many of those people came from areas such as Washington, D.C. and wanted to stay in an area not too far away, she said.

“We heard a lot of people saying they could drive here without stopping from D.C. where they were afraid to go into gas stations and things. So this was a short enough trip,” she said. “The fact that there weren't other people around during COVID when everybody became afraid of other people who could possibly infect them with the virus, I think they all felt like it was cleaner and safer.”

She found there were a lot of guests were surprised to see how much Lynchburg had to offer during COVID.

LaFreniere operates rentals out of Lynchburg, Bedford, Danville and Wintergreen and saw a spike in visitors last year once vaccines were issued and the virus was less of a threat.

“More people were gathering for events and traveling with friends as opposed to just single families traveling,” she said. “We started to see a lot more of bachelor and bachelorette parties and things like that where it was groups again. I will say now we're seeing a dip with the inflation and gas prices and there are fewer people trying to travel or just have disposable incomes. They can stay in their own city one night and have a fun experience.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.