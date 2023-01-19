Lynchburg awarded funding for site development in Ivy Creek Innovation Park

Lynchburg's Ivy Creek Innovation Park is the recipient of a grant from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) Grants to develop industrial sites across the Commonwealth.

Lynchburg was awarded $261,750 towards site development for “Sites A & B” in the Ivy Creek Innovation Park, which are currently owned by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg, according to an announcement on Jan. 16 from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

The money will help support preliminary engineering report, boundary and topographic survey, environmental site assessment and preparation of construction and permit documents for road access, water lines and wastewater.

VBRSP is administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. This discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.

According to the release, the program has two components: site characterization to assess and designate a site’s current level of development; and site development to further develop a pool of potential sites across the state.

Localities can apply for grants to assist with the costs associated with the initial assessment and the development required to increase a site’s current designation level.

“Ivy Creek Innovation Center is one of the City of Lynchburg’s top performing industrial parks. The park is home to major companies such as BWXT, Frito Lay, L3 Harris, Total Plastic Solutions and Boxley. With this grant, the City of Lynchburg’s Economic Development Authority has taken steps to ensure the park is a top priority for site development,” Lynchburg Director of Economic Development & Tourism, Marjette Upshur said in the release.

She said Lynchburg is challenged with low inventory of business ready sites.

"The ability to advance Ivy Creek will greatly increase the marketability of Lynchburg’s industrial offerings making it more competitive for economic development projects that support our targeted industries such as advanced manufacturing, nuclear technology and engineering services,” she said in the release.

Youngkin said in the release the leading priority of the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is to increase project-ready sites portfolio across the state and this unprecedented site development funding is an important step forward in strengthening Virginia’s infrastructure.

“Prepared sites drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses. We are hitting the accelerator to build a best-in-class business environment so the Commonwealth can compete to win, and I have included the necessary additional funding for the VBRSP in my proposed budget," he said.