Lynchburg-based Banker Steel involved in high-profile construction project in NYC

Banker Steel Company, a local steel fabricator, has announced its participation in the construction of the new JPMorgan Chase Global Headquarters at 270 Park Ave. in New York City’s Midtown.

JPMorgan Chase unveiled the plans on April 14 for the building designed by Foster + Partners and developed in collaboration with Tishman Speyer and AECOM.

According to a news release, the building will include 2.5 million square feet of space with state-of-the-art technology, health and wellness amenities, and public spaces, among other features. Banker Steel will provide 95,000 tons of fabricated steel for the 1,388-foot, 60-story skyscraper, which Banker Steel’s subsidiary NYC Constructors will erect.

The building will serve as both a celebration of Park Avenue’s architectural history and a look to the future as New York City’s largest all-electric tower with net zero operational emissions.

The release states the headquarters will be 100% powered by renewable energy sourced from a New York State hydroelectric plant and will include state-of-the-art building technology and systems to ensure it operates as efficiently as possible. The project will incorporate 97% reused or upcycled materials from the current facility, far surpassing the 75% requirement of the leading green building standard.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Once completed, the headquarters will house up to 14,000 employees, replacing the much smaller facility from the 1950s.

— Rachael Smith

