Lynchburg, Bedford to receive grant money to boost local economies

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday local business owners and community organizations will benefit from more than $4.4 million in grants for 33 investment projects across the Commonwealth — two of which are in Lynchburg and Bedford County.
According to a news release, these projects will create and support business development, economic recovery, and the redevelopment of industrial and commercial structures.
“This is about renovating old buildings, investing in neighborhoods, and launching new businesses,” Northam said in the release. “These projects will greatly benefit Virginia’s local economies and business owners.”
In downtown Lynchburg, $64,000 is going to the Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) and the City of Lynchburg for the 5th Street Corridor.
According to the release, the DLA will conduct a strategic action plan to expand DLA’s service district to include Fifth Street, a historically Black commercial district.
DLA plans to follow up its strategic planning with placemaking projects such as murals, interpretive signs and beautification along with enhanced supportive services for 5th Street businesses and property owners.
The Town of Bedford in partnership with the Advancement Foundation, will host a 12-week series of business planning workshops culminating in a two-week pitch competition, focusing on entrepreneurs seeking to open in Centertown Bedford and will receive $65,000 for that business launch.
"Bedford aims to diversify its retail business mix with a focus on small-scale manufacturing businesses that offer retail shoppers the experience of watching products being made," the release states.
At completion, Bedford will create or expand three businesses and create at least five jobs.
The release states the Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant supports historically economically disadvantaged communities and business districts that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
— Rachael Smith