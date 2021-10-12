Lynchburg chapter of Cycling Without Age aims to help people get outside and explore the city

The nonprofit has trained “pilots,” or cyclists. The board is made up of 10 people, most of whom have been trained as pilots, Roux said.

Mike Coco, a pilot for the nonprofit and professor of mathematics at University of Lynchburg, has been an active cyclist since 1997 and said he enjoys helping others get involved with biking.

He said this is one way for people to get to see parts of the city they may otherwise be unable to.

“Cycling gives you a lot of freedom, and in most cities you can go pretty much anywhere you want,” he said. “In Lynchburg, other than a few roads, you can get virtually anywhere. It's really easy to get out into the mountains and explore. You can find a lot of peace and quiet time and you can enjoy it as a group or in a competition.”

He said he hopes the riders enjoy experiencing downtown as well as parts of nature and just simply being outside.

“I hope they get to experience something that they might not have felt since they were a little kid and the joy of moving through the air and being outside. I think it's pretty amazing,” he said.

He said the program hopes to increase the number of rides over time as people become more aware of it.