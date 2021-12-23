Lynchburg Grows starts first holiday box program full of fresh veggies

The nonprofit urban farm Lynchburg Grows is offering holiday boxes for the first time this year.

The boxes have sold out this year as recipients donated as much or as little money as they could for the boxes, which will include seasonal vegetables such as collards, kale, Swiss chard; lettuces such as spring mix, mizuna and arugula; and root vegetables such as turnips, radishes, beets, carrots and sweet potatoes.

Executive Director Shelley Blades said she wanted people from all socioeconomic statuses to be able to get their hands on fresh produce during the holiday season and wanted to be able to provide it to people who might not be able to afford it.

The boxes are a little bit bigger than a CSA box [community supported agriculture program] so it will feed bigger families that are coming to visit during the holidays, Blades said, and there was a smaller box offered as well.

Blades said there were a lot of people who donated for the boxes for families in need.

“Some people bought one for themselves and another family,” she said. “Some people could only pay $5 and some people pay $500. It was just a huge range of what people could afford, which is great and that was what we wanted from the beginning,” she said.

The nonprofit’s CSA program ended the week of Thanksgiving but the farm still was growing produce and wanted to make sure that everyone had access to it.

“We're going to continue to donate throughout the winter season when we don't have our CSA, but we still had all this produce so this was just an idea that we came up with so that everyone could have access to it,” Blades said. “Because in the holiday season you have your family coming in, there's all this food that you need to buy and why not buy local and support people who want it?”

About 25 people picked up the boxes on Tuesday but Lynchburg Grows has donated boxes to 45 families in the community who need it.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.