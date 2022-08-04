Lynchburg Humane Society receives 21 beagles rescued from Cumberland facility

The Lynchburg Humane Society has received 21 beagles from a group of thousands that were removed from a mass-breeding facility following animal welfare concerns.

The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles that were housed at the Envigo facility in Cumberland, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

The transfer plan came as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility, according to a news release from LHS.

Transferring the dogs away from the facility is taking place over a 60-day period, and the dogs will be up for adoption via Lynchburg Humane Society and other shelters and rescues.

Those interested in adopting a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society can fill out an adoption questionnaire at www.lynchburghumane.org/adoption or stop by the Center for Pets at 1211 Old Graves Mill Road during open hours to speak with the adoptions team, the release stated.

“The Lynchburg Humane Society is honored to be involved in saving the lives of these precious dogs," Jill Mollohan, LHS executive director, said in the news release. "We would not be able to commit to this lifesaving journey without our amazing community. Please help by adopting, donating, and fostering to help these dogs begin their life with love and happiness."