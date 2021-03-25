Lynchburg pediatric clinic operating under new name, in new home

Richeson Drive Pediatrics is now operating under a new name: Lynchburg Pediatrics. The name and brand update are driven by the move to a new 7,000-square-foot location at 301 Gristmill Drive.

Originally located on Langhorne Road by E.C. Glass High School in 1972, the practice moved as it expanded over the years until the early 1980s, when it settled at Richeson Drive and adopted its former name, a news release states.

After nearly 50 years of caring for Lynchburg’s children and adolescents, the practice continues to grow and needs more space and upgraded amenities to best serve the region’s families, the release states.

The location will offer 17 examination rooms, a central in-house lab, well and sick waiting areas, space for family education classes, and expand the literacy program piloted at the previous location.

“We are so excited to be moving into a space where we can grow, expand our services, provide educational sessions, and better serve the pediatric community,” Dr. Loan Kline said in the release. “This has always been a dream of ours. We will continue to learn, evolve, and always do what is best for our patients.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.