Lynchburg's Bed Bath & Beyond to close in December

It is holding a closing sale with everything in store between 20% and 40% off.

"We recently announced the closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy," a Bed Bath & Beyond public relations member stated via email.

"Through store optimization, we regularly evaluate each location based on a variety of factors, including lease renewal and proximity to our other stores. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app."