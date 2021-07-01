 Skip to main content
Lynchburg's Burlington store to relocate 3 miles down the road
Burlington will relocate this fall farther down Wards Road near Old Navy and Kohl's.

The national retailer will move its Lynchburg store to Wards Crossing West at 457 Simons Run this fall, according to a news release.

This is a relocation of the store located at 2110 Wards Road near Famous Anthony's.

According to the release, Burlington’s new location will feature an updated and clean design featuring men's, women's and kid's apparel, footwear, home décor and pet care items.

 

