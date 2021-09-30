Mammograms to be given Saturday at River Ridge mall

The Centra Mobile Mammography Van will be outside of the River Ridge mall's East End entrance Saturday for no-cost 3D mammograms for underinsured or uninsured women.
River Ridge mall is partnering with Centra's Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center to host the third annual “I Pink I Can” event to celebrate breast cancer survivors, raise awareness, and remember those who have died from the disease.
Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the U.S. according to a mall news release citing the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
"River Ridge is excited to, once again, host the I Pink I Can to support individuals in our community impacted by breast cancer,” Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge, said in the release.
Dudley is a 16-year survivor of breast cancer.
“We are so grateful for the work being done by the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center and our wonderful retailers and community who continue to show their support of this disease that affects one in eight women.”
Call (434) 200-4048 to schedule an appointment.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.