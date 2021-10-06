Manufacturing event in Lynchburg highlights trends, challenges

“There's still many things uncertain, but there are some positives; we do seem to have control of this virus, at least for the vaccinated,” he said. “As a result, we're in the middle of the fastest economic recovery in anyone's memory. And in particular, we've seen a revitalization of manufacturing around the country.”

He said consumers who retreated from services found themselves with money in their pockets and time on their hands.

“And they spend it on their homes, their cars and their recreation at levels that we have never seen,” he said. “This demand has been incredibly healthy and it looks to remain healthy.”

There's still almost $3 trillion in excess savings to be spent, he said. Inventories are low everywhere and they're going to need to be restocked.

“But the supply situation is just absurdly tight. Manufacturers have been buffeted by input shortages, transportation challenges and tight labor markets. And these pressures seem likely to last for a while,” he said.

He said he’d hoped to see a significant return to work this fall as unemployment insurance expired, children returned to school and COVID-19 eased.