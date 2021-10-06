Manufacturing event in Lynchburg highlights trends, challenges

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance hosted its annual “Salute to Manufacturing” event Tuesday and heard about future trends and challenges in supply chains and resources.
Guest speaker Tim Feemster — who is president and CEO of Foremost Quality Logistics, and who has more than 40 years of experience in manufacturing, supply chain operations and site selection — spoke about forecasts critical for manufacturers, including logistics, reshoring and the current shortages in raw materials and labor.
Alliance CEO Megan Lucas said recent data shows manufacturing employs more than 12.3 million people and contributes more than $2.35 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, accounting for 58% of private sector research and development.
Manufacturing brought in a total of $45 billion in revenue in 2019, she said, and employed an average of 233,000 manufacturing employees in Virginia in 2020.
The Lynchburg region is home to more than 300 manufacturers, employing more than 14,000 employees with an average salary of $64,913 per year, Lucas said.
“As we all know, the American spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship is in the manufacturers that call our region home,” she said during the meeting Tuesday.
She said the event was designed to recognize the contributions manufacturing companies make to the region.
“We are proud to be [the] home of many great manufacturers in a diversity of sectors, from nuclear to nutrition to global brands, and family owned businesses and entrepreneurs,” she said.
During the virtual event, Feemster said nearly all supply chain professionals — 95% — kept their jobs during the pandemic. Although fewer received a salary increase in 2020, the increases themselves were higher than the previous year.
He added rising costs in supply chains are starting to reach consumers, and consumers should expect more price increases as shipping, commodities and labor expenses remain elevated.
On the topic of training workers, Feemster said economic development organizations are those in the best position to broker the deal for training new workers and upgrading skills for employees.
He said those organizations can drive new skills training by way of community colleges, tech schools and certifications, and can move high school graduates working in fast food, retail, other entry-level jobs to become industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and welders with new skills and certifications through tech training.
Tom Barkin — president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, who was in town this week to hear from local leaders about how the pandemic has affected the local workforce and labor market at a “Fed Listens” event — said the past 18 months have been a roller coaster ride with COVID-19 cases up and down, government shutdowns, school closures, the rollout of the vaccine and the various stimulus programs.
“There's still many things uncertain, but there are some positives; we do seem to have control of this virus, at least for the vaccinated,” he said. “As a result, we're in the middle of the fastest economic recovery in anyone's memory. And in particular, we've seen a revitalization of manufacturing around the country.”
He said consumers who retreated from services found themselves with money in their pockets and time on their hands.
“And they spend it on their homes, their cars and their recreation at levels that we have never seen,” he said. “This demand has been incredibly healthy and it looks to remain healthy.”
There's still almost $3 trillion in excess savings to be spent, he said. Inventories are low everywhere and they're going to need to be restocked.
“But the supply situation is just absurdly tight. Manufacturers have been buffeted by input shortages, transportation challenges and tight labor markets. And these pressures seem likely to last for a while,” he said.
He said he’d hoped to see a significant return to work this fall as unemployment insurance expired, children returned to school and COVID-19 eased.
“Unfortunately, with delta, that just doesn't seem yet to be the case," he said, referring to the fast-spreading coronavirus variant. "And it's not hard to imagine that parents and people who are still COVID concerned remain reluctant to come back into the workforce."
Barkin said the pandemic has underscored a priority for the foreseeable future must be easing labor constraints, which currently are affecting demand, wages, costs and prices.
Denise Woernle, chair of the Alliance, said there is a long history of manufacturing in the area with a strong work ethic.
“These companies are driven and experienced problem solvers and I think that's really what benefited us during the pandemic,” she said. “Many of our businesses here were able to continue to meet customer demands while avoiding major outbreaks of the virus in their workforces.”