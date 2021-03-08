Many business adaptations, precautions still in place one year into COVID-19

Local businesses and organizations of all kinds quickly made adjustments last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality.
Many figured the changes might be temporary and last a few months.
Today, many companies have continued with these practices and see them as continuing indefinitely, and possibly becoming permanent.
Geoff Kershner, executive director at the Academy Center of the Arts, said when large-ticket events shut down last March, staff had to put all of their energy into other products.
“It has been a hard year, but the positive is that we were able to develop our other product lines in ways we had always wanted to or discovered new ways to utilize them in light of the moment.”
He is excited about how the Academy will run and what it will offer moving forward.
Kershner said digital offerings have been helpful for programs such as Paints and Plates, a collaboration with the Virginia Cooperative Extension. The program teaches healthy eating habits to families through color theory and is essentially a cooking and painting class.
“Pre-COVID, we did this on site and we had a lot of problems getting continual commitment from families,” Kershner said. “COVID pushed the program to a digital format. When families were able to utilize their own kitchens and stream the instruction, it created a whole new level of access and comfort. Suddenly, we had a waiting list.”
Another benefit to families was the new offering of live streaming youth education performances.
Now, family and friends outside of Lynchburg are able to view these online.
“Our galleries got Instagram-savvy and we have found that we are now making art sales through digital platforms as well as in-person visitation,” Kershner said.
COVID-19 pushed the center to further expand curated experiences for small groups and couples, such as private dinners on stage and corporate training sessions. In a couple of weeks, the center will be hosting a private Premier League viewing event in its historic theater for 10 friends with brunch and beers.
“This highly experiential way of renting and utilizing our theater isn’t going anywhere,” he said.
Scooter Waller, administration director at American Hofmann Corporation, said the company took action even before the station required social distancing and masks.
American Hofmann is a global original equipment manufacturer specializing in balancing systems and was deemed an essential business because of its work in the medical and aviation industries.
The company balanced more than 50,000 parts for ventilators when they were in high demand, Waller said.
He said he feels the biggest contributor to keeping the 80 employees safe over the last year has been the mask usage. No one in the company has contracted COVID-19 from a fellow employee, he said.
“We stepped up our cleaning processes in all community areas and we put a process in place that required a form to be filled out and approved to allow any visitor in the company and we canceled any necessary services such as uniform and rug cleaning and vending just to reduce the number of people entering the building,” he said.
Pre-pandemic, the company paid for a part-time employee to clean the building but has since made that position full-time.
During the peak of COVID-19 cases, the number of employees working in house was reduced and many worked from home to improve safety and social distancing.
“After the curve flattened a little bit, we brought everyone back in because we are most effective with everyone in house,” he said.
Christine Kennedy, COO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said throughout 2021 the Alliance held focus groups, provided lending and grant resources, helped entities navigate the regulatory and medical changes and worked to mitigate overall impacts of the pandemic on business.
“There’s no question that a global pandemic caused disruption, and in many cases, massive hardship to local, state and national economies,” she said. “But we immediately stood up the regional Business COVID Taskforce, which was a coordinated effort of local governments and economic developers that rallied quickly by meeting weekly to discuss ways to aid our businesses. We may not know the full effects of COVID for years to come but we are confident that our diverse and resilient business climate will bounce back.”
Like many other restaurants, Isabella’s Italian Trattoria located in Boonsboro Shopping Center began offering curbside to-go and plans to continue this service into the future.
“Our customers really appreciated the ability to stay in the car and pay over the phone,” owner Cheri Barauskas said.
The restaurant also updated its point-of-sale system to increase efficiency with orders and receipt of contactless payments.
Hours were adjusted to serve customers throughout the day instead of just at lunch and then closing until dinner service started.
“We now offer continuous service from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday so people can choose slower times of the day for dining with fewer crowds,” Barauskas said.
She added that a new air purifier was installed that combats germs, bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air inside Isabella’s.
“Making changes and business upgrades during such an unsettling time was a hard decision to make but, at the same time, our only choice,” she said. “[We are] looking forward to our continued years serving Lynchburg and doing our best to evolve in ways that better serve our community.”