Many business adaptations, precautions still in place one year into COVID-19

“We stepped up our cleaning processes in all community areas and we put a process in place that required a form to be filled out and approved to allow any visitor in the company and we canceled any necessary services such as uniform and rug cleaning and vending just to reduce the number of people entering the building,” he said.

Pre-pandemic, the company paid for a part-time employee to clean the building but has since made that position full-time.

During the peak of COVID-19 cases, the number of employees working in house was reduced and many worked from home to improve safety and social distancing.

“After the curve flattened a little bit, we brought everyone back in because we are most effective with everyone in house,” he said.

Christine Kennedy, COO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said throughout 2021 the Alliance held focus groups, provided lending and grant resources, helped entities navigate the regulatory and medical changes and worked to mitigate overall impacts of the pandemic on business.