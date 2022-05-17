Market at Main to open Wards Road location next month

Market at Main, a local breakfast and lunch eatery, will open a new location on Wards Road by the end of June.

Owner Rodney Taylor said the new location is in the former Muscle Maker Grill spot at 3920 Wards Road near Barnes & Noble.

He said the menu will be very similar to that of Market at Main's Boonsboro and downtown Lynchburg locations, and the restaurant initially will be open for breakfast and lunch.

"It's a great location," he said. "We're very excited about the opportunity because so many of our customers come from that area, especially from Liberty University, so to be able to take our products closer to them just seemed like a great opportunity."

The space is smaller than the downtown site but larger than the Boonsboro site, but Taylor said the environment will remain the same: comfortable, warm, friendly and inviting.

"We are excited to get it open and look forward to doing that as soon as possible," he said.

