Meat from Lynchburg-based Seven Hills Food now sold in 12 Kroger stores in Va.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic now offers a new locally sourced beef label in 12 of its Virginia stores, including four in Lynchburg and Forest.

The Virginia Beef Company is the made-for-grocery brand from Lynchburg-based meat company Seven Hills Food, which typically provides meat products to restaurants.

According to a news release, Kroger is the first — and right now only — store to carry the label. In the Lynchburg area, Virginia Beef Company products are available at Kroger stores at 15069 Forest Road, 4119 Boonsboro Road, 2012 Wards Road and 7805 Timberlake Road.

The grocery chain plans to roll out Virginia Beef Company products to all of its Virginia stores by summer.

The relationship between Kroger and Seven Hills Food started as a result of the challenges the supply chain faced during the start of the pandemic, the release states.

"At a time when restaurants were closed or limited by capacity restrictions, Seven Hills’ business was slower than usual and in need of a solution," the release states. "Meanwhile, Kroger was looking for opportunities to bolster its supply chain to ensure shelves were stocked with meats and proteins. The two businesses came together, which also has helped local farmers."