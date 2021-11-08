Mi Patron announces opening date in Boonsboro Shopping Center

After being closed for nearly a year, Mi Patron Mexican Restaurant will open Nov. 15 in its new location at the Boonsboro Shopping Center.
The restaurant was originally located in the Village Courts Shopping Center at 4119 Boonsboro Road but was forced to move last year when a portion of the center was demolished to make way for a Kroger Fuel Center.
"We have been closed for over 10 months now and never imagined it taking so long, but with the pandemic, it took a little longer to get building materials and for teams to come in," business partner Carisa Santos said Monday.
The restaurant's new space is at 4925 Boonsboro Road near Isabella's Italian Trattoria. The eatery will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.
"We are so excited for our customers to see the result of our hard work over the past few months," Santos said. "We hope they like it."
— Rachael Smith