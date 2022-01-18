Miriam's House continues working to eliminate homelessness

Before the end of 2021, Miriam’s House started a “Home for the Holidays” campaign where donations were fully designated to assist with rent, utility, and housing costs in order to keep formerly homeless families housed and to move newly homeless families into housing.

Sarah Quarantotto, executive director, said the nonprofit rehoused 22 homeless households between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, exceeding its goal of 20 households.

“We're housing people every day of the year, but I think people get really excited around people being in homes for the holidays so we used that to get more people in housing,” she said.

In addition, it runs a street outreach program, Homeless Outreach & Mobile Engagement (H.O.M.E.), working with unsheltered neighbors who are sleeping outside, in parks, cars, or under bridges. HOME is the only street outreach program in the region and has a 68% success rate of moving individuals off the streets and into housing, which is significantly higher than the national average of 30%, Quarantotto said.

“It’s really good to meet the chronically homeless in the community, so we’re literally sending staff members out to find people instead of sitting to wait,” Quarantotto said. “People have their own reservations and ideas about that so we go and find those solutions and find them on the streets.”

In the past year, the community has seen a 50% reduction in the number of people experiencing homelessness, she said.

“And obviously, it's mostly because we didn't have evictions for most of the year thanks to the Virginia Rent Relief Program,” she said, referring to a program designed to support and ensure housing stability across the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic. “So it's always nice to have reductions in homelessness.”

Evictions started back up in August 2021, but the state’s rent relief program will have enough money to fund that program for all of 2022, Quarantotto said.

“We want landlords to take advantage of that, so they're not evicting their tenants and they get all their money,” she said.

The biggest cause of eviction is nonpayment of rent.

“We're still seeing people experience homelessness,” she said. “Maybe their landlord didn't go to the court and just sent them a text they had to be out and people don’t necessarily know that that's illegal. Or maybe they weren't in a rental agreement, so maybe they were staying with family or seeing a friend's rental house and they never had a lease, so we’re still seeing those experiencing homelessness, but we’ve never seen a year-over-year reduction like that.”

She said that’s mostly attributable to safety nets such as benefits and increases in unemployment last year and tax credits.

Miriam’s House has had a homeless hotline in the community that it started as a partnership with the City of Lynchburg in 2013. It brought that in house to the nonprofit this summer. It allows staff to triage, much like a hospital emergency department, to figure out the right intervention for clients.

Miriam’s House offers various housing programs to work with people experiencing homelessness. One is focused on families, another works with the chronically homeless and provides rental assistance and supportive services.

“So when a family is homeless, like at Salvation Army or Hand-Up Lodge, our caseworkers meet with them and figure out a housing plan,” Quarantotto said.

Lynchburg Community Action Group works with Miriam’s House through the CHIA Program and Homeless Prevention Services in serving persons experiencing homelessness.

Lyn-CAG works with Miriam's House to connect citizens experiencing homelessness to information, immediate assistance and referral to housing resources, said Treney Tweedy, executive director of Lyn-CAG.

“We have a homeless prevention coordinator, Diana Brown, who provides additional case management services to those needing help,” she said. “Lyn-CAG also operates the only non-barrier, emergency homeless shelter in our region, Hand-Up Lodge.”

Hand-Up provides emergency shelter for up to 28 individuals and families and currently is operating around the clock during the COVID pandemic. Their stays are for up to 30 days.

“These individuals may be referred from Miriam's House and other community organizations into the Lodge,” Tweedy said. “Our Hand-Up director, Jacqueline Jones and her staff, closely coordinates services with Miriam's House and other COC providers to ensure emergency shelter is available to people at their moment of crisis.”

Hand-Up connects shelter guests with the appropriate services and resources as needed.

“Due to the increased need at this time for emergency shelter, additional funding is also needed to sustain our programs and services,” she said. “Community support is vital to all of our operations. Having this network of providers, who work together tackling homelessness in our community, addresses the issue, but does not completely solve the issues.”

She said there are many factors contributing to why an individual or family may experience homelessness at any given time including mental health and medical issues, loss of income and increasing senior needs.

“It takes each of our organizations working closely together and collaboratively seeking resources to help people where they are and navigate them toward better days,” she said.

The nonprofit also works with 50 to 70 private landlords and they help match a client with a rental unit.

“And we're paying the security deposit, first month's rent, utilities deposit to get them into the home and then we work with them to keep the home so we work to increase employment, income, benefit, childcare, education, all of that to keep people in house,” she said.

While Miriam’s House works with people who are usually already homeless, Virginia Legal Aid Society (VLAS) works with those who are facing evictions and works to prevent homelessness.

Jeremy White, managing attorney for VLAS, said the two organizations works toward the same goal of getting people housed and making sure they stay in their housing.

“And then if not and there obviously are other cases where things happen and there's an eviction or they need to relocate or move quickly and then we lean on agencies like Miriam's House for that kind of assistance,” he said.

White said Miriam’s House is not only providing the specific services for homeless individuals and trying to get them established in permanent housing but they're also using their role in the community to make sure the community gets money from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“I think it's the combination of those things that really makes their impact vital,” he said.

