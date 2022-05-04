Mobile cocktail business launches, providing drinks for small parties

A new mobile cocktail business located in Lynchburg specializing in celebrations has launched.

Lyndsey Bennett, owner of A la Cocktail, said she loves making her own unique, specialty cocktails for friends and family.

Her drinks were such a hit that instead of going to a bar, her friends just went to Bennett’s house for happy hour.

“I’ve always had a hard time finding restaurants with good cocktails so my friends would just come to my house and I would make them," she said. "I love mixing unique flavors like blueberry lemonade lavender."

With the encouragement from her friends and husband, Bennett had a mobile bar made and pressed go on the business.

She also is an ICU nurse and mother to an 18-month-old daughter, so she calls A la Cocktail her "fun job."

“I love getting people together, I love entertaining and I love making drinks,” she said.

Bennett creates the simple syrups, recipes and menu cards. She provides everything except the alcohol, per Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control guidelines.

For now, she is doing small parties, such as bridal and baby showers, but down the road may do larger events, such as weddings.

“I felt like there was a need for this. People like this kind of stuff,” she said.

— Rachael Smith

