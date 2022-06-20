Moore's Country Store sells gas stations, looks to expand brand

Moore's Country Store has sold its gas stations to the Express Lane Group, HEAS Energy, owners David and Jennifer Moore said on social media.

"We are getting out of the fuel business and going back 'to our roots' — the Hot Dog business," the Moores said in the post. "Yes, the Moore’s Coleslaw and Moore’s Chili will still be available but at more locations now, very soon."

Express Lane will be keeping Moore’s hot dogs and most other menu items at all other Moore's locations.

"They will be adding your favorites from them to the menu as well. They will also be available for caterings," the post states.

Moore’s hot dogs will be in some of the Express Lanes throughout Lynchburg and the surrounding area over the next several months.

The first stop will be the Madison Heights Express Lane — the most requested location for the hot dogs.

"So while it is a sale, it is also a partnership," the Moores said.

David and Jennifer Moore said they still will be working in all of the six stores.

"Our focus will be back at Moore’s Mt. Athos and expanding our brand throughout Virginia," the post states. "Thank you, Thank you for your business and your trust in us over the years and especially the friendships that have evolved. We are not leaving you, we are just readjusting our sails for a new adventure. We look forward to seeing everyone at ‘ole Moore’s or in and out of Express Lanes."

