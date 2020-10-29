More cheese, please: Lynchburg woman makes hand-crafted charcuterie boards for sale

A Lynchburg woman has started her own charcuterie-focused delivery business.

Lynchburg Charcuterie is owned by Jamie Cooper, who creates artfully designed cheese boards. She said the boards are hand-delivered to clients for small or large events.

"Unwinding on a Friday evening with a spread of delectable snacks and a nice bottle of wine is an experience this pandemic has created a huge demand for," she said.

Each board is filled with crackers, meats, cheeses, jams, fruit and more to create a collage of snacks. Ordering is done through the Lynchburg Charcuterie Facebook page or via email at LynchburgCharcuterie@yahoo.com.

Cooper said being able to work with customers and coordinate events with them has been enjoyable for her.

"Charcuterie, by definition, is based on a presentation of meats, but the beauty of charcuterie is that you can make it whatever you want it to be," she said. "2020 has not been the greatest year for most, and the fact that I get to create beautiful works of food art to share with people they love really makes it so meaningful."

