New apartments, commercial space planned for 12th Street property

Planning documents state the building could be occupied by a single user or divided into smaller spaces to accommodate various commercial tenants.

Cook and Andrews plan to add between 9,000 and 25,000 square feet of residential condo and/or apartment space by building one to three floors on top of the existing building with anywhere between 8 to 26 units offering a variety of 1,2 and 3-bedroom units with private porches or decks.

The structure contains a 1,600-square-foot basement, which developers plan to convert into a large residential unit, as well as storage space for the building occupants.

Andrews said 12 parking spaces would be available on site to serve the proposed uses and additional parking spaces would be leased on an as-needed basis in a parking area located at 1300 Court St.

Planning Commission Chair Tom Rogers asked what kind of implications the project would have on neighbors such as the U.S. Post Office across the street.

Andrews said he feels good about parking and the impact on traffic because the area already is used frequently by YMCA members and brewery-goers.