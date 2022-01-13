 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New apartments planned for Graves Mill Road

Ohio-based Woda Cooper Development Inc. is seeking a conditional use permit to build a multi-family apartment development, known as “Wilson Place,” at 1700 Graves Mill Road.

The property currently is zoned Business (B-1), which permits multi-household dwellings with such a permit, city planning documents state.

If approved by the city, Wilson Place would contain 50 total units on the 11-acre property.

According to planning documents, the units would be targeted at affordable workforce households for family occupancy.

Wilson Place will feature a single apartment building that is split-level, with three stories on the southern half and four stories on the northern half.

Parking lots will be on both sides of the apartment building and the property will feature a patio and covered picnic area with a grill, a playground for children and a dog park. There also will be a fitness center, community room, computer room and a community laundry room inside the building for resident use. Each unit also will be provided free individual Wi-Fi access.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing on the request at 4 p.m. Feb. 9. 

— Rachael Smith

 

