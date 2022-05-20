 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New apartments planned for Lakeside Drive

A site plan has been submitted to the city to develop a multifamily community at 2004 Lakeside Drive behind El Camino on nearly 35 acres.

According to city planning documents, The Lester Group in Martinsville has proposed to build eight multilevel apartment buildings with 56 units per building.

They also have proposed an associated community clubhouse and parking.

Planning documents did not indicate when construction would begin.

— Rachael Smith

 

