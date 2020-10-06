New apartments planned for site near FunQuest in Lynchburg

New apartments are planned for 6100 Old Mill Road, near FunQuest Family Entertainment Center.

The Lawson Company, a Virginia Beach-based property management business, has submitted a site plan to the city for a multi-phase project called Miller's Rest Apartments.

Dan Hankin, director of marketing for Lawson, said the first phase of development will include 80 apartments in two four-story buildings with 40 units per building.

Construction will start in spring 2021 and is anticipated to be complete in summer 2022. The Lawson Company expects to welcome the first residents in spring 2022.

The plan for phase one includes 16 one-bedroom apartments with an average of about 700 square feet each, 48 two-bedrooms with an average of 950 square feet each and 16 three-bedrooms with an average of 1,180 square feet each. Eight units are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Rent amounts have not been finalized, Hankin said, but the project is an income-restricted affordable housing community.

Community amenities include a playground, fitness center, laundry facility, indoor and outdoor bicycle storage and community room with free WiFi.

"Lawson pursued this opportunity in Lynchburg following a [Virginia Development Housing Authority] housing study indicating issues with affordability of rental housing in the Lynchburg market," Hankin said. "Lawson has decades of experience building high quality affordable housing communities in Virginia. We're excited to bring our expertise to Lynchburg."

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.